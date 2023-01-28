Read full article on original website
What is a Kill in Volleyball?
In volleyball, a kill is an offensive play that either is entirely unreturnable for your opponent or is hit straight into your opponent’s floor side of the court. Your team scores a point when you perform a successful volleyball kill shot. Getting that point through pure domination is a great way to motivate your team, which can carry over well in the next play.
