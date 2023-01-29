ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

"Misaligned time zones" linked to increased highway deaths in West Texas

Researchers at Eastern New Mexico University recently published a study linking “erratically drawn time zones” to increased highway deaths. On Monday morning they presented their findings at the Amarillo Public Library. “We found an apparent connection between misaligned time zone boundaries and a heightened risk of death on...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Las Cruces Public Schools could change its school calendar again

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told KFOX14 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy