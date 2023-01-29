ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A CLASSIC ENDING TO A GREAT RUMBLE SHOW, LET THE WOMEN RUMBLE!, UNCLE HOWDY CASTS HIS SHADOW, THAT WAS SOME WEIRDO STUFF, AN INSPIRED MEN'S RUMBLE & MORE MIKE'S ONGOING ROYAL RUMBLE BLOG

Pro Wrestling Insider
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED RAW LINEUP

*Cody Rhodes will open the show. *Rhea Ripley will announce who she is facing at Wrestlemania 39. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE, DEMO SEES BIG JUMPS AHEAD OF THE ROYAL RUMBLE

The 1/27 Friday Night Smackdown on FOX brought in 2,544,000 overnight viewers, way up from last week's 2,257,000 overnight viewers. They did a 0.67 in the 18-49 demo, up from last week's 0.55. Date Audience Number. 01/27/23 2,544,000. 01/20/23 2,257,000. 01/13/23 2,326,000. 01/06/23 2,257,000. 12/30/22 - John Cena Returns 2,629,000.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHEN SOMEONE BEATS ROMAN, MONEY LEFT ON THE TABLE, REPORT FACTS NOT RUMORS AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Why hasn’t PWInsider reported that The Rock will be at WrestleMania?. Simple, there is nothing to report yet. All that’s out there, and has been out there, are rumors and speculation. The only people “reporting” that Rock will wrestle at Mania are the same hacks that “reported” the sale of WWE to Saudi Arabia was a done deal. We don’t do that here.
Pro Wrestling Insider

GUNTHER MAKES WWE HISTORY, BOOKER & MCAFEE TALK ROYAL RUMBLE RETURNS

GUNTHER has now cracked into the top 10 of longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions in WWE history. He has now been Intercontinental Champion 235 days. He just surpassed Pat Patterson and his initial reign as champion, as well as Cody Rhodes 2011 reign of 233 days. The next hurdle that he will likely cross is Shelton Benjamin 2004-2005 reign of 244 days. Next would be The Rock at 264 days.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE BLOODLINE ANGLE WAS AWESOME, GREAT STORIES VS. GREAT MATCHES, RUNNING LONG AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I wanted to get your thoughts on a couple things... How amazingly great was the storyline build with The Bloodline and Sami! It just proves that when there is great build up and story telling, the pay off is insanely great. Nowadays with the instant gratification, it's refreshing to see something be given time to build and we saw the payoff at the Rumble! I don't recall anything being nearly as this good in several years.
Pro Wrestling Insider

FIRST MATCH SET FOR WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER IS...

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend the title inside the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Raw will feature qualifying matches to enter the Chamber tonight:. *Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider

JAKE ROBERTS TALKS, LIV MORGAN DISCUSSES HER WWE RUN AND MORE

Jake Roberts appeared on Radio MIsfits, discussing traveling with the snake, how Ricky Steamboat saved him from his snake,his podcast, his new movie Out of Exile, dealing with sobriety, and more for their Minutia Men Celebrity Interview at this link. Thanks to Richard Trionfo. The night Evolution won all the...
Pro Wrestling Insider

LOGAN PAUL TEASES UFC ANNOUNCEMENT, XAVIER ON 'PICTIONARY' APPEARANCE & MORE

Logan Paul, who returned to WWE over the weekend at The Royal Rumble, is teasing a UFC announcement, possibly about him competing in MMA is coming tomorrow:. Xavier Woods commented on appearing on Pictionary this week:. WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez paid tribute to Natalya:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider

MICHAEL COLE TALKS ABOUT HOW HE WAS BLINDSIDED BY PAT MCAFEE'S RETURN AT THE RUMBLE, CODY'S WWE 2K23 ENTRANCE, WWE IN SAN ANTONIO AND MORE

Michael Cole appeared on today's Pat McAfee show to talk last Saturday's Royal Rumble. McAfee tweeted this clip:. Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that A & E has three WWE shows coming soon to the network soon. WWE Rivals returns on February 19 with Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant. That same night, Biography returns with The NWO. Also, a new series starring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, will start a 10 week run on April 9. You can get more information by going to the website.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

STEEL CAGE AND MORE SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S RAW IN ORLANDO

Scheduled for next week's edition of Monday Night Raw from Orlando, Florida:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. *Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella in a Fatal Four Way to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. *Montez Ford vs. Elias to qualify for...
ORLANDO, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

DAVEY RICHARDS, DANIELLE KAMELA, CLARK CONNORS, TITLE MATCHES & MORE: UNITED WRESTLING NETWORK RED CARPET RUMBLE PART ONE TV REPORT

The United Wrestling Network broadcast the first part of their 2023 Red Carpet Rumble on their Championship Wrestling TV over the weekend. The event, which drew over 1,000 to Mesa, Arizona's Bell Bank Park opened with the announcers teasing that The Red Carpet Rumble will take place in two weeks and previewed tonight's episode.
MESA, AZ
Pro Wrestling Insider

BY THE NUMBERS 674

This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 30 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider

VIDEO: NWA STARS ON NBC KNOXVILLE AFFILIATE TALKING UP TOMORROW'S LIVE POWERRR

NWA stars Kenzie Paige, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, AJ Cazana as well as Joe Cazana all appeared this morning on WBIR Channel 10 in Knoxville, TN to promote tomorrow's live NWA Powerrr broadcast from Knoxville:. There are some tickets left for tomorrow's taping at www.NWATix.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Pro Wrestling Insider

NXT STAR AT RAW, SMACKDOWN STAR AS WELL

As we reported in the Elite section earlier today, WWE NXT star Damon Kemp is at tonight's Raw taping, likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Smackdown's Mansoor is also backstage at Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS

WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC this Saturday on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy