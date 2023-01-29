Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER MAKES WWE HISTORY, BOOKER & MCAFEE TALK ROYAL RUMBLE RETURNS
GUNTHER has now cracked into the top 10 of longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions in WWE history. He has now been Intercontinental Champion 235 days. He just surpassed Pat Patterson and his initial reign as champion, as well as Cody Rhodes 2011 reign of 233 days. The next hurdle that he will likely cross is Shelton Benjamin 2004-2005 reign of 244 days. Next would be The Rock at 264 days.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NIA JAX DOING VIRTUAL SIGNING THIS WEEK WITH HIGHSPOTSAUCTIONS.COM, HOW YOU CAN TAKE PART
Nia Jax, who just returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, will be taking part in an interactive virtual signing this Thursday with our friends at www.HighspotsAuctions.com. For details on items you can order and get signed, click here. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BAUTISTA ON TONIGHT SHOW, MCW ANNIVERSARY SHOW, CHRIS MASTERS VIRTUAL SIGNING & MORE
Dave Bautista will be on tonight's edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new film A Knock at the Cabin. TMart Promotions' will have a live, interactive signing with Chris Masters this Friday:. MCW will hold their anniversary show this Friday in Joppa, Maryland. They issued...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA NEWS AND NOTES
The National Wrestling Alliance's first-ever live Powerrr broadcast was not without some issues leading to the event. NWA owner and President Billy Corgan missed the taping due to the weather conditions hitting the United States currently as there were issues with his flight. We are told a lot of talents and staff had to scramble to find alternative travel.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Impact+ is now streaming the Best of Tara (Lisa Marie Varon) for free, playing off her appearance on last week's Impact on AXS TV episode. Impact has already released a Rebellion 2023 T-shirt at ShopImpact.com. Scheduled for Thurday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
INJURY AT WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE Producer Ken "Dykstra" Doane suffered an injury at the WWE Royal Rumble, PWInsider.com has confirmed. During Judgment Day's brawl with Edge in the aisle, Doane was among those who ran out to break the melee up. At some point, Doane suffered a leg injury, which one source feared may...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE
WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE BLOODLINE ANGLE WAS AWESOME, GREAT STORIES VS. GREAT MATCHES, RUNNING LONG AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I wanted to get your thoughts on a couple things... How amazingly great was the storyline build with The Bloodline and Sami! It just proves that when there is great build up and story telling, the pay off is insanely great. Nowadays with the instant gratification, it's refreshing to see something be given time to build and we saw the payoff at the Rumble! I don't recall anything being nearly as this good in several years.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHEN SOMEONE BEATS ROMAN, MONEY LEFT ON THE TABLE, REPORT FACTS NOT RUMORS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Why hasn’t PWInsider reported that The Rock will be at WrestleMania?. Simple, there is nothing to report yet. All that’s out there, and has been out there, are rumors and speculation. The only people “reporting” that Rock will wrestle at Mania are the same hacks that “reported” the sale of WWE to Saudi Arabia was a done deal. We don’t do that here.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAKE ROBERTS TALKS, LIV MORGAN DISCUSSES HER WWE RUN AND MORE
Jake Roberts appeared on Radio MIsfits, discussing traveling with the snake, how Ricky Steamboat saved him from his snake,his podcast, his new movie Out of Exile, dealing with sobriety, and more for their Minutia Men Celebrity Interview at this link. Thanks to Richard Trionfo. The night Evolution won all the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOGAN PAUL TEASES UFC ANNOUNCEMENT, XAVIER ON 'PICTIONARY' APPEARANCE & MORE
Logan Paul, who returned to WWE over the weekend at The Royal Rumble, is teasing a UFC announcement, possibly about him competing in MMA is coming tomorrow:. Xavier Woods commented on appearing on Pictionary this week:. WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez paid tribute to Natalya:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL KICK OFF RAW...
Cody Rhodes is at Raw taping and as we reported in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, will be on the Raw brand going forward. WWE announced this afternoon Rhodes will kick off tonight's USA Network broadcast. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY BACK ON THE ROAD, LAST STOP BEFORE VENGEANCE DAY TOMORROW, YOUNG ROCK, KNIGHT VS. BRAY AND MORE
With the dust settling after Saturday's Royal Rumble event, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. WWE returns tomorrow to the USA Network with the final broadcast before Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC this Saturday on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center:. *The fallout of the 2023 Royal Rumble. Locally advertised for the taping is Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MICHELLE MCCOOL PAYS TRIBUTE TO WWE FANS, SAMI ZAYN-ELIMINATION CHAMBER, NEW WWE ACTION FIGURES & MORE
Michelle McCool tweeted the following, noting she got the call to take part in the Royal Rumble match nine days before the bout, crediting the fans for their support as a major reason why it happened:. There will be another Undertaker One Man Show in Montreal on the eve of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY & GRAYSON ON THE BUMP, KEVIN PATRICK TALKS MLS GIG AND MORE
Grayson Waller and Cody Rhodes will be on tomorrow's episode of The Bump. GameRant.com featured a breakdown of what's coming in each edition of the WWE 2K23 video game. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
