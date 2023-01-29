ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Pacers, Pelicans Eyeing Raptors Wing amid Knicks Trade Buzz

Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby is one of the more popular names on the trade market this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on FanDuelTV Wednesday that at least four teams have expressed interest in acquiring Anunoby prior to the impending trade deadline. "I'm told the Suns,...
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith

The Dallas Mavericks are getting sustained trade interest in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith, according to multiple reports. Action Network's Matt Moore reported the Mavs "have been fielding offers for their wings in an effort to upgrade" and that Hardaway "is the name most commonly mentioned." The Athletic's Shams...
DALLAS, TX
NBA Executives Believe O.G. Anunoby Trade with Raptors Could Be Targeted by Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in win-now mode with one of the best rosters in the NBA, and they reportedly have their eyes on Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby. "There's been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at Anunoby given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come," Michael Scotto reported Tuesday on the HoopsHype Podcast.
MEMPHIS, TN
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNBA Free Agency 2023: Analyzing Breanna Stewart to Liberty, Biggest Day 1 Contracts

Free agents in the WNBA were eligible to begin signing contracts Wednesday, and it didn't take long for the biggest piece to come off the board. Breanna Stewart refrained from tipping her hand after the negotiating window opened on Jan. 21, leaving fans on the edge of their seats for nearly two weeks. She finally brought an end to the speculation when she announced Wednesday she's signing with the New York Liberty.
NEW YORK STATE
NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Raptors' OG Anunoby amid Trade Interest from Knicks, More Teams

The Phoenix Suns have joined the pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The New York Knicks are also interested and are willing to offer multiple fist-round picks for the 25-year-old, per Charania. Ian Begley of SNY previously reported the Knicks had "checked in" on Anunoby's availability in early December and were willing to pay a steep price for him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Rui Hachimura Helps, but the Lakers Can't Contend without Another Trade

On a night in which LeBron James registered his first triple-double of the season and moved into fourth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, the performance that may have greater implications for the Los Angeles Lakers' longterm prospects was Rui Hachimura's. Just over a week after the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA

