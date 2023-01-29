Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. Match Number One: Veer Mahaan and Sanga (with Jinder Mahal) versus Julius Creed and Brutus Creed (with Ivy Nile) Veer and Julius start things off and they lock up and go to a stalemate. They lock up and go to another statemate. Julius with a waist lock and Veer with a shoulder tackle. Veer with a punch and Julius with punches. Veer sends Julius into the turnbuckles and Sanga tags in. Brutus tags in as well. Brutus with a waist lock and Sanga tosses Brutus aside. Brutus goes for the leg and Sanga with a forearm to the back. Sanga sends Brutus into the turnbuckles but misses a splash into the corner. Brutus with punches and he blocks a kick. Veer tags in and he punches Brutus. Sanga with a shoulder tackle and Veer with an elbow drop. Veer with kicks to Brutus. Brutus backs Veer into the corner and Julius tags in and connects with forearms in the corner. They hit a double hip toss on Veer. Julius and Brutus with knees to Veer and Julius with a gutwrench suplex to Brutus onto Veer for a near fall. Sanga tags in and Veer hot shots Julius. Sanga with a knee to the midsection and he chokes Julius in the ropes.

