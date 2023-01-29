Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
MICHELLE MCCOOL PAYS TRIBUTE TO WWE FANS, SAMI ZAYN-ELIMINATION CHAMBER, NEW WWE ACTION FIGURES & MORE
Michelle McCool tweeted the following, noting she got the call to take part in the Royal Rumble match nine days before the bout, crediting the fans for their support as a major reason why it happened:. There will be another Undertaker One Man Show in Montreal on the eve of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ENDS NJPW STRONG AS STANDALONE SERIES, UNITED STATES EVENTS REBRANDED AS 'STRONG LIVE'
Since its inception during the COVID pandemic in 2020, NJPW STRONG has seen the best rising stars in the US compete with familiar names from the Japanese stage and beyond. Monthly tapings have seen passionate fans witness great action live, with matches from those tapings being distributed every week on NJPW World and FITE.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: JUDGMENT FOR CODY?, RHEA'S OPPONENT IS CHOSEN, ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCHES ANNOUNCED, A FEW RETURNS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. We begin with a video for the Men's Royal Rumble Winner, Cody Rhodes. The winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Cody Rhodes, makes his way to the ring. Cody looks around and he looks at the Wrestlemania sign hanging from the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: WHO IS THE FOURTH?, DEMPSEY VERSUS GULAK, WAGNER VERSUS DIJAK, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. Match Number One: Veer Mahaan and Sanga (with Jinder Mahal) versus Julius Creed and Brutus Creed (with Ivy Nile) Veer and Julius start things off and they lock up and go to a stalemate. They lock up and go to another statemate. Julius with a waist lock and Veer with a shoulder tackle. Veer with a punch and Julius with punches. Veer sends Julius into the turnbuckles and Sanga tags in. Brutus tags in as well. Brutus with a waist lock and Sanga tosses Brutus aside. Brutus goes for the leg and Sanga with a forearm to the back. Sanga sends Brutus into the turnbuckles but misses a splash into the corner. Brutus with punches and he blocks a kick. Veer tags in and he punches Brutus. Sanga with a shoulder tackle and Veer with an elbow drop. Veer with kicks to Brutus. Brutus backs Veer into the corner and Julius tags in and connects with forearms in the corner. They hit a double hip toss on Veer. Julius and Brutus with knees to Veer and Julius with a gutwrench suplex to Brutus onto Veer for a near fall. Sanga tags in and Veer hot shots Julius. Sanga with a knee to the midsection and he chokes Julius in the ropes.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAVEY RICHARDS, DANIELLE KAMELA, CLARK CONNORS, TITLE MATCHES & MORE: UNITED WRESTLING NETWORK RED CARPET RUMBLE PART ONE TV REPORT
The United Wrestling Network broadcast the first part of their 2023 Red Carpet Rumble on their Championship Wrestling TV over the weekend. The event, which drew over 1,000 to Mesa, Arizona's Bell Bank Park opened with the announcers teasing that The Red Carpet Rumble will take place in two weeks and previewed tonight's episode.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW ANNOUNCES 'HOUSE RULES' - FIRST TOURING LIVE EVENTS KICK OFF IN MARCH
AEW Announces Launch of Live Events Series: “AEW House Rules”. -- Intimate, Weekend Events to Kick Off in Markets Across the U.S., Starting March 18 in Troy, Ohio -- Feb. 1, 2023 – AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan today announced the launch of “AEW House Rules,” a live event series taking place on select weekends in markets across the country. Continuing the promotion’s meteoric rise and following the success of “AEW: Dynamite” on Wednesdays on TBS and “AEW: Rampage” on Fridays on TNT, fans can expect an up close and personal experience at local venues along with a spectacular and engaging environment.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW ANNOUNCES COMMUNITY OUTREACH PROGRAM REFRESH & RENAMING
AEW ANNOUNCES REFRESH AND RENAMING OF COMMUNITY PROGRAM: “AEW TOGETHER”. -- Revamp Includes Program Restructuring, Enhanced Strategic Pillars and the Addition of Key Staff -- Feb. 1, 2023 – AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan today announced the company’s refreshed and refocused community outreach program under...
Comments / 0