ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Phil Spencer says '2022 was too light on games'

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkprC_0kUytcNS00

In 2021, Microsoft's gaming division published games like Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Age of Empires 4, and Psychonauts 2. It was declared Metacritic's publisher of the year thanks to its games receiving an average metascore of 87.4, helped also to the Xbox Series X port of Microsoft Flight Simulator releasing that year. While in 2022 Microsoft backed some well-received smaller games—Grounded, Pentiment, and As Dusk Falls—its biggest releases, Starfield and Redfall, were delayed into this year.

Xbox stans weren't happy about this, though I think maybe we could do with less rushed videogame releases and maybe less videogames overall. During a recent interview with IGN following the Xbox/Bethesda Developer Direct livestream, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer agreed with the fans, saying, "The commitment we have to our customers to continue to deliver great games is something that I take seriously, the teams take seriously, and 2022 was too light on games."

Spencer took the blame for this, adding, "our commitment to our fans is that we need to have a steady release of great games that people can play on our platform, and we didn't do enough of that in 2022, there's no doubt. And fundamentally, that's on me. I'm the head of the business."

As well as Starfield and Redfall, Microsoft-published games confirmed for release in 2023 include Minecraft Legends and the eighth Forza Motorsport, which is just called Forza Motorsport . "I know there were some questions on the date on Forza Motorsport," Spencer said, "because we just revealed the year. Everybody should know just the quality that Turn 10 puts into Motorsport, if you look historically, is going to be there in this game. That's the thing that, first and foremost, is most important, and we will come out with a date, no doubt when we're a little bit closer. But we just wanted to reaffirm to people that this is a 2023 game."

Microsoft also won some goodwill with the unexpected release of Hi-Fi Rush, a rhythm action game that goes surprisingly hard . Being shadow-dropped during the livestream was developer Tango Gameworks' own idea, Spencer said. "They'd been playing the game, felt good about their launch date and some of the early signals on quality, and said, 'Hey, it would just be fun. It would just be fun to be able to launch this during the Developer Direct and say, 'Play it now.'' So we rolled with that. We're always learning, always listening, and it seems like the community's responding well, which I think is a good signal."

Spencer emphasized that smaller, riskier games like Hi-Fi Rush and Obsidian's excellent monastic mystery Pentiment were made possible by being available on the subscription service Game Pass. "[If] sales was the only way of gauging success," he said, "they might not get to go do those games. So I like when we can create opportunity for teams to do some unique things that are maybe outside of what they've normally done, then really find either new customers for the studios or find just people that really enjoy the work that they're doing.

"I think one of the benefits of Game Pass, not to turn into an ad for it, is that the risk as a gamer that you think you're taking if you buy a game that maybe is outside of the things that you normally play...it's pretty easy to click now to download and you click now to play, and then you can decide through your own choice, 'Is this something I want to invest my time in?'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEsg5_0kUytcNS00

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Spencer also discussed Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard , which was first announced in January of 2022. The European Union Commission subsequently began an investigation into the acquisition and, more recently, Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees worldwide , casting doubt on its ability to expand.

"When we announced a year ago," Spencer said of the acquisition, "we talked about an 18-month timeframe. We're 12 months into that. I think we continue to stay focused on getting the deal closed." He also said that he knows more about how regulatory boards work than he did when the announcement was made, and, "my confidence remains high. We're actively working with the regulatory boards around the world that need to approve for this, and it's been a learning experience for me. A lot of time spent, a lot of travel, a lot of conversations, but they're conversations where I get to talk about our industry and the work that we do and why we do it. I think the more regulators are informed about what gaming is, how the business runs, who the players are, and what our aspiration is as Team Xbox is just a good thing for the industry itself."

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

The big E3 relaunch could happen without Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo

Gaming’s big three console manufacturers will not have a presence at the industry’s biggest annual showcase, according to a new report. IGN sources say Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are skipping E3 2023. That’s unfortunate given this year’s event is the first to return to the in-person format in Los Angeles since the beginning of the pandemic.
ComicBook

PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop

The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
dexerto.com

How to game share on Xbox Series X and S

Game share is a great feature for the Xbox, allowing you to spread the love of video games throughout your house. When the idea of ‘game share’ came out in 2013, during the announcement of the Xbox One, it was convoluted and, generally, bad. It was so poorly received that it faded away almost immediately, was parodied by Sony, and eventually, seeped back into the Xbox under a new guise.
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free

A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
SVG

Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then

It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
dexerto.com

Halo dev studio “starting from scratch” with new game Tatanka, says insider

343 Interactive is working on a new game codenamed ‘Tatanka’ amid massive turnover at the game studio, hitting the reset button after Halo Infinite. On January 18, Mircosoft laid off 10,000 staff, as Jason Schreier of Bloomberg first reported. Many of the job cuts impacted 343 Interactive, the lead design team of Halo Infinite. The insider confirmed layoffs hit Halo Infinite’s campaign team hard.
Android Headlines

Xbox Games with Gold lands two new titles for February

Microsoft has announced its latest Xbox Games with Gold titles, which you’ll need an Xbox Live Gold membership for, and be able to claim and add to your library starting on February 1. As with every other month, one of the games will be available right away while the second game won’t be made available to claim until mid-way through the month.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Game Finally Releasing After Long Delay

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are finally getting a game after it was delayed at the last second in December. A two-month delay is not long in terms of video game releases, but it's when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Once games are announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are very rarely delayed unless their release is delayed entirely. That said, this game was already out and had been out for over a year, so that was not the problem. It remains unclear why it was ever delayed in the first place out of its December release, but it's finally coming on February 7.
SVG

Microsoft Denies Rumor About New Halo Games

Recently, fans discovered that Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees (via The New York Times). The mass layoff was felt around the company, including the developing studios under Microsoft. In a bizarre turn of Twitter-related events, this led to rumors that 343 Industries wouldn't be making future "Halo" games. 343 Industries eventually addressed the rumor mill, confirming that it would continue being in charge of development for the series.
SlashGear

Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can

It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy