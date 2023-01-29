Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Hits Road for Second Half of NSIC North Matchups
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team will kick off the second half of their NSIC Division matchups this weekend on the road. The Huskies will travel to take on Northern State Feb. 3 and MSU Moorhead Feb. 4. Friday's game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m....
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Hits the Road to Take on NSU & N0. 15 MSU Moorhead
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team will hit the road to kick off the second half of NSIC North Division matchups. The Huskies on the road to take on Northern State Feb. 3 and No. 15 MSU Moorhead Feb. 4. Friday's game will tip-off at...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Tennis Adds Broadwell for 2023-24 Season
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Tennis head coach Berit Merrill announced the addition of Brooklyn Broadwell to the St. Cloud State Tennis program on Wednesday. Broadwell is a multi-time individual section champion in the 8AA class in 2021 and 2022. "Adding Brooklyn to the Huskies Tennis...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Cross Country earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Status
NEW ORLEANS, La. – St. Cloud State Cross Country has earned USTFCCCA Team All-Academic honors following a strong 2022 campaign. The Huskies maintain a strong 3.29 GPA in the classroom as a team and have earned numerous All-Academic notices under head coach Sam Kettenhofen. Graduate student Cheresa Bouley earned...
