Don’t Throw Out Leftover Coffee — Diluted, It Can Serve As Organic Fertilizer For Some Houseplants
My houseplants love coffee, so pour your leftover coffee on them rather than down the sink! Dilute it first, and then pour the liquid mixture on your container’s soil. Both the water and coffee must be at room temperature. If either one is high or low, combine them and let the mixture sit until room temperature is reached.
a-z-animals.com
Old-Fashioned Cabbage Rolls
If you miss your mother or grandmother when you hear the words "cabbage rolls," you're not alone. This humble dish has roots in many traditions and cultures, and it's been tweaked around the edges by home cooks for decades, centuries even, to make this recipe special to many families and communities.
Philly cheesesteak bread: Perfect party food or snack
Many years ago, when I worked at our local mall, I would frequent the food court on a daily basis. It was there that I first fell in love with Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches. Because they are so easy to make, I learned to cook them at home and started saving myself a lot of money. Now that I am older, I entertain often and love cooking for others. So, when I found a recipe for Philly Cheesesteak bread, I knew it would be one where I share my love of the sandwich with others. This is a great appetizer for parties or a delicious snack for game days or movie nights.
Cinnamon Sticky Buns: Sweet Breakfast Treat
Biscuits are such a classic breakfast item that both kids and adult love. They are quick and easy to make in the morning and any leftovers can be stored in the fridge to eat next the day. The best part is you can always find them in your local grocery store, and often on sale. But are you ever in the mood to kick your biscuits up a notch? This delicious recipe for cinnamon sticky buns is the perfect way to add extra sweet twist to your breakfast biscuits.
Zucchini Pancakes, Tzatziki Sauce
This beautiful vegetarian recipe lets us bring Mediterranean flavors into our kitchen. I have been enjoying making zucchini pancakes for a long time and last night decided to change up the recipe a bit just for fun. I decided to add mint.
Best Chicken Parm Recipe
Chicken Parm are two of the most beautiful words ever spoken. Tender, moist chicken breast with a deliciously crispy coating, topped with a rich homemade tomato sauce and ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked to perfection. Can you say OMG delicious?
Pecan Pound Cake (Panque de Nuez)
You’ll welcome a slice of this moist and buttery Pecan Pound Cake (Panqué de Nuez) any time of the day. It’s dense yet ultra soft and flavored with nuts and cinnamon. Drizzled with Mexican caramel and chopped pecans, one loaf disappears fast!
LILLY’S ITALIAN FUDGE TOTÓS
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Ingredients. 1/4 cup hot water. 2 tablespoons instant espresso powder. 1 cup...
purewow.com
Pineapple Coconut Whip
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. This creamy, dairy-free pineapple “soft serve” will transport you straight to Disney. Even if you’ve never been to...
German Chocolate Cake
When it comes to German Chocolate Cake, nobody does it better! My recipe for German Chocolate Cake features a gooey coconut pecan frosting, a decadent, dark super-moist chocolate cake, finished with a creamy chocolate buttercream frosting.
delishably.com
Citrusy and Crispy Chinese Orange Chicken Recipe
Orange chicken is a popular Chinese-American dish known for its sweet and tangy orange flavor. This was one of my wife's favorites. This recipe is easy to make. You can adjust the level of spiciness and sweetness to your liking by adding more or less of the spices and sweeteners. Serve it over steamed rice, and garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.
Baked spaghetti
Spaghetti is an economically friendly meal, and it's also very versatile. Today, I decided to make my baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti because it's a complete meal by itself. To be honest, this recipe is extremely good without adding the pepperoni and meatballs, but we need to have our daily protein too. Plus, the combination of the pasta mixed with the pepperoni, meatballs, pasta sauce, and cheese is so, so very yummy.
Epicurious
Flaky, Buttery Biscuits
Biscuits are an icon of Southern baking, and some say it takes a lifetime to learn to make a really good one. To learn the feel of the biscuit dough is a skill that requires experience, but anyone can become a biscuit master if they are willing to put in the practice. Your hands and eyes are your best tools as you mix the dough. For this recipe, you fold and stack the dough to create the flaky layers. How you punch out the biscuits is also important. Never twist the cutter; the biscuits will have more loft if you don’t compress and seal the edges. Use any leftover biscuits for lunch or breakfast sandwiches or to make Southern Party Mix.
The Daily South
Buttery Parmesan-Herb Mini Crackers
If you love Buttered Saltines or Alabama Firecrackers, these seasoned petite saltine crackers may just be your new favorite appetizer. We've loaded up mini saltines with high-flavor ingredients, including Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and seasoned salt. The petite crackers are then finished off with Parmesan cheese. All of the seasoned...
princesspinkygirl.com
Peanut Butter Chicken
Peanut Butter Chicken is the perfect combination of sweet and savory, packing in all the flavors you know and love with none of the fuss. The recipe takes only 15 minutes and is made with tender chunks of chicken smothered in a tasty peanut butter sauce. About Peanut Butter Chicken.
therecipecritic.com
Chicken and Rice Meal Prep Bowls
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Although these chicken and rice meal prep bowls may seem simple, they’re anything but! The chicken is juicy, tender, and seasoned to perfection! You’re going to love having these easy-to-make meals on hand for a quick lunch.
gordonramsayclub.com
Post-Depression Era Chocolate Cake
This post-depression era chocolate cake will actually make your day! It is so rich, moist, and very chocolatey! Easy to prepare and it requires just a few simple ingredients. The cake is adapted from the popular depression era cake and trust me – it is not depressive at all! Try it!
Traditional Italian Bread
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Traditional Italian Bread.
