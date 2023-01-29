Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
Fox 19
Chilly midweek before a breezy and warm weekend in the tri-state
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with more clouds moving in during the evening. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low 30s with light northwesterly winds. Seasonable air moves in briefly on Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures...
Fox 19
Watch for some morning fog and a wintry mix
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday morning, be on the lookout for areas of fog. A few slick spots are possible - especially on bridges and overpasses. There is a chance of a light wintry mix. Monday afternoon will be much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Monday night into Tuesday...
Fox 19
Light wintry mix and chilly to start the work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies and areas of drizzle will linger into the early overnight hours, briefly ending before a few light rain showers develop late. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s, leaving some areas to the north and northwest of Cincinnati dealing with a wintry mix late.
WKRC
See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
WKRC
Cincinnati city leaders answer critics complaining about slick roads
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A half-inch of snow that fell overnight left lots of slick spots for drivers to watch out for on their morning commute, and road crews rushing to catch up. The timing and the cold temperature of the roads is what made this little bit of snow so problematic in some areas.
Fox 19
I-275 South closed due to flipped car
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 275 South is closed beyond OH-32 due to a flipped car. No word on injuries or how long the closure will last. Roads are becoming increasingly icy as a winter weather front moves through the Tri-State. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please...
Fox 19
Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night. The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County. The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene...
Fox 19
First Alert Traffic: SB I-275 reopens after crash near Ohio 32
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 275 is open again near Ohio 32 after a flipped vehicle closed it late Monday. Roads are becoming increasingly icy with temperatures in the low 20s and a light coating of snow and an icy glaze from a wintry mix overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Fox 19
The green comet reaches its closest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare green glowing object will soon be visible across Greater Cincinnati for the second time in as many days. Through partly cloudy Tri-State skies Wednesday night, the newly discovered comet—charmingly dubbed “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)”—will appear to the naked eye as a blurry green smudge with a streaking hoary tail.
Fox 19
First Alert Traffic: Police close Taft off Columbia Parkway, ‘several vehicles stuck’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roads are icy across the Tri-State with temperatures in the low 20s and a light coating of overnight snow with an icy glaze. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday. Multiple crashes are slowing the morning commute, but all highways remain open at this...
Fox 19
First ever Bunnies and Blooms spring show at Krohn Conservatory
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time ever, the Krohn Conservatory will have rabbits hopping among the tulips and daffodils in the showroom. The Bunnies and Blooms spring show feature collaborations that allow for the experience to be more impactful for all ages. “When it’s just so frozen outside, people...
Fox 19
Old car garage transformed into coffee shop
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What was once a building that fixed up cars is now dishing out caffeine. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell takes us inside the Square Mile Coffee Company. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on Wabash Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on Wabash Avenue in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
First Alert Traffic: ‘Several vehicles stuck’ on William Howard Taft near UC, police close road
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roads are icy across the Tri-State with temperatures in the low 20s and a light coating of overnight snow with an icy glaze. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday. Multiple crashes are slowing the morning commute, but all highways remain open at this...
This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm
From the picturesque porches to original pocket doors, this historic home has charming details throughout. The post This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to a report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale, airbags deployed. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Fox 19
Jane Doe cold case out of Illinois has possible Cincinnati ties
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Investigators in Illinois think someone in Cincinnati might be able to help them solve a cold case. In 1976, a woman thought to be between 15 and 27 years old was found in a Seneca, Illinois ditch, according to the Grundy County Coroner’s Office. Investigators say...
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
Comments / 0