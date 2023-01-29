ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Chilly midweek before a breezy and warm weekend in the tri-state

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with more clouds moving in during the evening. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low 30s with light northwesterly winds. Seasonable air moves in briefly on Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Watch for some morning fog and a wintry mix

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday morning, be on the lookout for areas of fog. A few slick spots are possible - especially on bridges and overpasses. There is a chance of a light wintry mix. Monday afternoon will be much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Monday night into Tuesday...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Light wintry mix and chilly to start the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies and areas of drizzle will linger into the early overnight hours, briefly ending before a few light rain showers develop late. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s, leaving some areas to the north and northwest of Cincinnati dealing with a wintry mix late.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

I-275 South closed due to flipped car

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 275 South is closed beyond OH-32 due to a flipped car. No word on injuries or how long the closure will last. Roads are becoming increasingly icy as a winter weather front moves through the Tri-State. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night. The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County. The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

The green comet reaches its closest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare green glowing object will soon be visible across Greater Cincinnati for the second time in as many days. Through partly cloudy Tri-State skies Wednesday night, the newly discovered comet—charmingly dubbed “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)”—will appear to the naked eye as a blurry green smudge with a streaking hoary tail.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First ever Bunnies and Blooms spring show at Krohn Conservatory

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time ever, the Krohn Conservatory will have rabbits hopping among the tulips and daffodils in the showroom. The Bunnies and Blooms spring show feature collaborations that allow for the experience to be more impactful for all ages. “When it’s just so frozen outside, people...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Old car garage transformed into coffee shop

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What was once a building that fixed up cars is now dishing out caffeine. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell takes us inside the Square Mile Coffee Company. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Crews respond to a report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale, airbags deployed. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Jane Doe cold case out of Illinois has possible Cincinnati ties

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Investigators in Illinois think someone in Cincinnati might be able to help them solve a cold case. In 1976, a woman thought to be between 15 and 27 years old was found in a Seneca, Illinois ditch, according to the Grundy County Coroner’s Office. Investigators say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH

