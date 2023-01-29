ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Steelers Answer At ILB Is Already In Black And Gold And Pittsburgh Absolutely Needs To Keep Him There

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of fielding great linebackers. It has been the calling card of the defense and the Super Bowl era is littered with Steelers Pro Bowl linebackers. The best of the Steelers linebackers during this period might have been the featured pair of Jack's in the 1970's. Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and the criminally underrated Andy Russell might have been the best linebacker group in NFL history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL GM says Packers could send Aaron Rodgers to AFC West

All signs point to the Green Bay Packers parting ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but where the four-time NFL MVP ends up in 2023 is anyone’s guess. However, an anonymous NFL general manager told league insider Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that he believes Rodgers could be reunited with former top receiver Davante Adams in Las Vegas.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Insider: Bills possibly growing 'frustrated' with QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen’s reckless abandon has been well-documented. And while the 26-year-old quarterback is better suited than most to the take the kind of beating he does (he’s 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds), Buffalo Bills insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News questions if the team is growing frustrated with the unnecessary beating Allen subjects himself to.
Yardbarker

Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus

For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

This proposed Packers-Bills trade sends Aaron Jones to Buffalo

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had arguably the best season of his career in 2022. He rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards with two rushing touchdowns, adding 59 receptions for 395 yards and five more scores. Aaron Jones was the only consistent producer on what was an inconsistent...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen

There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Cowboys facing key decision with Dak Prescott’s contract

With the Dallas Cowboys projected to be $9.6M over the salary cap in 2023, according to Spotrac, the team may have to get creative to give itself some breathing room to sign free agents and its incoming draft class. One solution includes reworking quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract, which according to...
Yardbarker

Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023

It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Make Roster Move At Wide Receiver For Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs made a move at wide receiver. The Kansas City Chiefs were busy at work getting their roster together to prepare for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs survived an exciting AFC Championship Game that saw them kick a game-winning field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Chiefs will prepare for the hardest challenge of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Rams Remorse? Jalen Hurts Pro Bowl Replacement: Former L.A. QB

When the Los Angeles Rams traded with the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford - in exchange for Jared Goff - it was done with the hope that it would get them over the hump and help bring home a Super Bowl. Well, Stafford did just that in his first season...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

49ers Announce 10 Players Signed To Futures Deals

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by Chicago.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

