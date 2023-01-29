Read full article on original website
unipanthers.com
UNI women's basketball prepares for home matchup with in-state rival Drake
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers are looking for their first in-season sweep of the Drake Bulldogs in seven years on Wednesday. In the Missouri Valley Game of the Week, UNI hopes to go two for two against its oldest rival after a thrilling win in Des Moines three weeks ago. The Panthers last beat Drake at home and on the road in 2016 including a close game at the Knapp Center and a double-digit win in Cedar Falls at the McLeod Center. UNI will battle for their second win against the Bulldogs in front of youth and high school basketball players for National Girls & Women in Sports Day.
unipanthers.com
UNI track & field returns to action at Nebraska on Friday afternoon
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI track and field takes the journey west to Lincoln as the Panthers compete in the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational this Friday and Saturday. Competition is slated to kick off with the Heptathlon at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, and again at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from the Devaney Center Indoor Track.
unipanthers.com
Panther men's basketball visit Drake in key in-state battle
ESPN+/MVC TV (Scott Warmann: Play-by-Play / Adam Emmenecker: Analyst) Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- Both of Iowa's Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) teams go head-to-head on Wednesday night as UNI men's basketball visits in-state rival Drake at 8 p.m. CT at the Knapp Center. UNI...
