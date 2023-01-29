CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers are looking for their first in-season sweep of the Drake Bulldogs in seven years on Wednesday. In the Missouri Valley Game of the Week, UNI hopes to go two for two against its oldest rival after a thrilling win in Des Moines three weeks ago. The Panthers last beat Drake at home and on the road in 2016 including a close game at the Knapp Center and a double-digit win in Cedar Falls at the McLeod Center. UNI will battle for their second win against the Bulldogs in front of youth and high school basketball players for National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO