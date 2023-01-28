AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read full article on original website
via.news
Oxford Lane Capital Corp., Global Self Storage, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO), Global Self Storage (SELF), Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Income Fund (NMS) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) 7.12% 2023-01-21 07:46:09. Global Self Storage (SELF) 5.47% 2023-01-28 07:55:21. Nuveen...
via.news
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG), Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) 16.55% 2023-01-31 15:48:18. Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD) 10.04% 2023-01-30...
via.news
Comp Energetica De Minas Gerais, Landmark Bancorp, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), Landmark Bancorp (LARK), Kinross Gold (KGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) 10.35% 2023-01-30 04:42:16. Landmark Bancorp (LARK) 3.59% 2023-01-20 11:10:09. Kinross Gold (KGC) 3.32%...
via.news
Genuine Parts Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Oil (ODC), BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), Rockwell Automation (ROK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Arbor Realty Trust And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), Phillips 66 (PSX), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Intercontinental Hotels Group And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX), Energy Transfer (ET), Verizon (VZ) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Gerdau S.A., Intel, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Gerdau S.A. (GGB), Intel (INTC), Donegal Group (DGICA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) 2.13% 2023-01-21 01:42:07. Close to 2K companies listed in the Nasdaq and NYSE pay out dividends to its...
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Antero Resources, Vodafone, Best Buy Co.
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of Antero Resources AR, Vodafone VOD and others. Via News will regularly fact-check this AI algorithm that aims to consistently predict the next session price and next week’s trend of...
via.news
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV), Mesabi Trust (MSB), Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
via.news
Align Technology Stock Over 32% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) rose by a staggering 32.15% in 21 sessions from $201.58 at 2022-12-28, to $266.39 at 14:21 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.46% to $11,451.67, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
NYSE FANG Bullish By 15% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 15.3% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Monday, 30 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,306.26. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.87% up from its 52-week low and 0.93% down from its 52-week high.
Motley Fool
1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high. You’re reading a free article...
via.news
Sypris Solutions And Novavax On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Sypris Solutions, Transocean, and Weibo. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
via.news
Suncor Energy Already 4% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Suncor Energy ‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% down. Suncor Energy ‘s last close was $34.72, 18.73% under its 52-week high of $42.72. The last session, NYSE ended with Suncor Energy (SU) rising 2% to $34.72....
via.news
Gyrodyne And Aspen Group On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Gyrodyne, Xenetic Biosciences, and Cheetah Mobile. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Gyrodyne (GYRO) 9.05...
via.news
Groupon Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) dropped 9.04% to $8.40 at 15:58 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.72% to $11,421.37, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Gyrodyne Stock 9.7% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Gyrodyne (GYRO) jumping 9.7% to $9.05 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 1.96% to $11,393.81. Gyrodyne’s last close was $8.25, 44.52% under its 52-week high of $14.87. Is Gyrodyne Stock a Good Investment?. If you’re considering purchasing Gyrodyne Company stock, it’s...
via.news
Caesars Entertainment Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) rose by a staggering 27.61% in 21 sessions from $39.99 at 2022-12-28, to $51.03 at 14:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 29 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,468.60. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. If you are considering investing in the Australian share...
