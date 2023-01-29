ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Renews Rivalry with Kent State

Akron (14-5, 5-3 MAC) vs. Kent State (13-6, 5-3 MAC) Akron, Ohio • 7:00 p.m. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. Live Radio: www.GoZips.com. WHAT'S AHEAD. The University of Akron women's basketball team...
On the Road Again, Zips Battle Buffalo Tuesday

Akron (15-6, 7-1) at Buffalo (10-11, 4-4) Tuesday, Jan 28 • Alumni Arena. Akron is taking a six-game winning streak on the road to Alumni Arena to play MAC-foe Buffalo on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. The Zips have won three-straight road games and fans can follow the action on ESPN+ with Paul Peck and Matt Mattia on the call or listen to Akron Sports Radio Network on WHLO 640 AM with Dave Skoczen (PxP) and Joe Dunn (analyst). Live stats are also available on GoZips.com.
Freeman Earns Second MAC Player of the Week Honor

AKRON, Ohio – Junior forward Enrique Freeman (Cleveland, Ohio) was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Week after leading Akron to pair of wins last week as the Zips are riding a six-game winning streak and moved to 11-0 at James A. Rhodes Arena, the league announced Monday. Freeman...
