Akron (15-6, 7-1) at Buffalo (10-11, 4-4) Tuesday, Jan 28 • Alumni Arena. Akron is taking a six-game winning streak on the road to Alumni Arena to play MAC-foe Buffalo on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. The Zips have won three-straight road games and fans can follow the action on ESPN+ with Paul Peck and Matt Mattia on the call or listen to Akron Sports Radio Network on WHLO 640 AM with Dave Skoczen (PxP) and Joe Dunn (analyst). Live stats are also available on GoZips.com.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO