FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Benton Harbor senior intent on taking talent to Ferris State
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Benton Harbor senior and defensive back, Devionte Tasker, signed a letter of intent Wednesday with Ferris State University. The Ferris State Bulldogs won the Division 2 National Championship for the past two consecutive seasons.
Michiana's newest forecaster: meet Potawatomi Poppy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Move over, Punxsutawney Phil! Michiana has a new groundhog ready to give her forecast on February 2. Groundhog's Day is a popular winter weather tradition all across the country, culminating when Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow and predicts what the rest of the winter season has in store for us.
Coloma Elementary students giving back to veterans this Valentine’s Day
COLOMA, Mich. — Students at Coloma Elementary in Michigan are giving back this Valentine’s Day. The school is working with Southwest Michigan Veterans Support Groups to have kindergarten, 1st and 2nd graders write Valentine’s Day cards for veterans who may not have family and friends to spend time with.
Latest 'Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend' event set for February 7
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend event is set for 6 p.m. on February 7 at Riley High School, the City of South Bend announced. During the quarterly event, residents get a chance to have a one-on-one conversation with South Bend Mayor James Mueller and other city officials.
Crime Stoppers' Victory Over Violence program celebrates first year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Victory Over Violence program, which combats felony crimes with firearms in the community. Launched on February 1, 2022, the program encourages felony arrests by making all anonymous tips eligible for an automatic $1,000 reward. Over the...
Unity Gardens unveils Edgy Veggie Van, taking gardening education on the road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Unity Gardens, an organization supporting and promoting community gardens across South Bend and other communities in St. Joseph County, unveiled its new Edgy Veggie Van Tuesday, bringing gardening programming and education to classrooms in the area. The van is in collaboration with Lippert Components, and its...
Oaklawn in Elkhart closed Tuesday due to safety threats
ELKHART, Ind.- The Oaklawn campus in Elkhart will be closed Tuesday due to safety threats, according to Oaklawn staff. No other information is available at this time.
South Bend Police Department on track to be fully staffed by summer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Police departments across the country are having a difficult time hiring officers and have had to ramp up their recruitment efforts over the last few years in order to keep the public safe. However, police officials at the South Bend Police Department are happy to report...
Man accused of driving under the influence during crash that killed pedestrian after Notre Dame game
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence when he hit a pedestrian near the campus of the University of Notre Dame on September 10, 2022, according to the probable cause affidavit. The pedestrian died from his injuries a week later, according to reports.
Two arrested following traffic stop near North Michigan Street in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop near North Michigan Street and Hoham Drive in Plymouth. At 1:15 a.m., deputies pulled over a black 2014 Mitsubishi SUV in the area. An investigation began during the stop and K-9 officer Bear was called to...
Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County offering informational meetings on homeownership
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County will host informational meetings in January and February for residents interested in learning more about the nonprofit's homeownership program. The first of three meetings will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in room D at...
2023 Black History Month events
A number of organizations across Michiana are hosting events for Black History Month in February. This list will be updated throughout the month.
United Way to award $26,000 to computer science and engineering students at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The United Way of St. Joseph County has awarded computer science and engineering students at Riley High School with $26,000 in grant funding. The grant is awarded through an equipment and curriculum partnership between United Way and Project Lead the Way, an Indianapolis-based non-profit that works with STEM-based students to develop skills necessary for their field.
Vehicle applications open for fifth annual Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Vehicle applications are now open for the fifth annual Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm, scheduled for July 8 at the historic Copshaholm Mansion in South Bend. The event celebrates automotive design, engineering and culture. During the event, attendees get a chance to see historic and classic...
Local activists weigh in on the ongoing drama in South Bend government
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- There is a growing debate over the issue of possible reparations for the Black community in South Bend. The discussion was supposed to happen during two different common council meetings, but questions about legally notifying the public and council members put them both on hold recently. The...
Three Rivers man dies in fire on Coon Hollow Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Three Rivers man has died following a fire in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road Sunday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews and deputies were called to the area for the fire at 8:18 p.m. A 91-year-old Three Rivers...
Studebaker, History Museum offer free admission on Presidents Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Residents can get into the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum for free on February 20 in honor of Presidents Day. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right now at The History Museum, guests can explore the "Unveiled: Wedding Traditions" exhibit,...
Driver cited in two-vehicle injury crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind, -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Tuesday at 4:17 p.m. on County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the first vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 36-year-old New Paris man, was traveling north on County Road 17 at the time of the crash.
City of South Bend provides update on traffic signals at Hill & Lasalle, Charles Martin & Colfax
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend has an update on when traffic signals will be restored at two intersections in the city. According to the city, signal poles should arrive within the next month and be installed by April. Exact dates are dependent on the city's vendors...
St. Joseph County Police investigating after South Bend officer discharges weapon during shots fired response
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is leading an investigation involving a South Bend Police officer discharging his weapon during a shots fired response. At 11 p.m. on Sunday, the South Bend Police Department was called to the 1400 block of E. Donald St. for...
