Louisville, KY

abc57.com

Michiana's newest forecaster: meet Potawatomi Poppy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Move over, Punxsutawney Phil! Michiana has a new groundhog ready to give her forecast on February 2. Groundhog's Day is a popular winter weather tradition all across the country, culminating when Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow and predicts what the rest of the winter season has in store for us.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Coloma Elementary students giving back to veterans this Valentine’s Day

COLOMA, Mich. — Students at Coloma Elementary in Michigan are giving back this Valentine’s Day. The school is working with Southwest Michigan Veterans Support Groups to have kindergarten, 1st and 2nd graders write Valentine’s Day cards for veterans who may not have family and friends to spend time with.
COLOMA, MI
abc57.com

Latest 'Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend' event set for February 7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend event is set for 6 p.m. on February 7 at Riley High School, the City of South Bend announced. During the quarterly event, residents get a chance to have a one-on-one conversation with South Bend Mayor James Mueller and other city officials.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Crime Stoppers' Victory Over Violence program celebrates first year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Victory Over Violence program, which combats felony crimes with firearms in the community. Launched on February 1, 2022, the program encourages felony arrests by making all anonymous tips eligible for an automatic $1,000 reward. Over the...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Unity Gardens unveils Edgy Veggie Van, taking gardening education on the road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Unity Gardens, an organization supporting and promoting community gardens across South Bend and other communities in St. Joseph County, unveiled its new Edgy Veggie Van Tuesday, bringing gardening programming and education to classrooms in the area. The van is in collaboration with Lippert Components, and its...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police Department on track to be fully staffed by summer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Police departments across the country are having a difficult time hiring officers and have had to ramp up their recruitment efforts over the last few years in order to keep the public safe. However, police officials at the South Bend Police Department are happy to report...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

2023 Black History Month events

A number of organizations across Michiana are hosting events for Black History Month in February. This list will be updated throughout the month.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

United Way to award $26,000 to computer science and engineering students at Riley High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The United Way of St. Joseph County has awarded computer science and engineering students at Riley High School with $26,000 in grant funding. The grant is awarded through an equipment and curriculum partnership between United Way and Project Lead the Way, an Indianapolis-based non-profit that works with STEM-based students to develop skills necessary for their field.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Local activists weigh in on the ongoing drama in South Bend government

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- There is a growing debate over the issue of possible reparations for the Black community in South Bend. The discussion was supposed to happen during two different common council meetings, but questions about legally notifying the public and council members put them both on hold recently. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Three Rivers man dies in fire on Coon Hollow Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Three Rivers man has died following a fire in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road Sunday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews and deputies were called to the area for the fire at 8:18 p.m. A 91-year-old Three Rivers...
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

Studebaker, History Museum offer free admission on Presidents Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Residents can get into the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum for free on February 20 in honor of Presidents Day. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right now at The History Museum, guests can explore the "Unveiled: Wedding Traditions" exhibit,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Driver cited in two-vehicle injury crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind, -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Tuesday at 4:17 p.m. on County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the first vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 36-year-old New Paris man, was traveling north on County Road 17 at the time of the crash.
GOSHEN, IN

