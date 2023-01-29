Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?Ash JurbergFlorida State
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans
The Houston Texans’ hiring of DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach has the stamp of approval from a franchise legend. J.J. Watt reacted via Twitter Tuesday to the news of the Texans hiring Ryans as their head coach. LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!! You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a... The post JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Houston Texans gave DeMeco Ryans 6-year contract
The Houston Texans made another move that demonstrated they believe they have their man on the sidelines who will last more than one season. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to a six-year contract as part of his terms to accept the job on Jan. 31.
DeMeco Ryans returns to Texans in new role as head coach
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans hired a familiar face to be their newest head coach, according to KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera. Former Texans linebacker and last year's San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was officially made the franchise's sixth head coach on Wednesday. Ryans, 38, just finished his...
FOX Sports
Can Texans get Alabama’s Bryce Young at No. 2? AFC South mock draft
The 2022 NFL season isn't quite over yet — Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles is Feb. 12 (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) — but most teams, including all those in the AFC South, have shifted focus to 2023. Draft prep...
Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview
So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
Marconews.com
QB Trevor Lawrence wants a say in Jacksonville Jaguars' free agency decisions
Trevor Lawrence may be just 23 years old, but he's already a two-time captain and clearly the centerpiece of the Jacksonville Jaguars' foreseeable future. Now, the second-year quarterback would also like a say in what that future is going to look like. "One hundred percent," Lawrence told reporters last week...
Action News Jax
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence named to Pro Bowl
Lawrence was named by the NFL as a replacement for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL head coach tracker: Broncos trade for Sean Payton; Texans complete homecoming with DeMeco Ryans
The 2023 NFL coaching cycle maintained what's now an 11-year trend in which there have been at least five new head coaches. This year's coaching carousel is in full swing with three of the five head-coaching vacancies now filled -- the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers -- and two teams are still in the interview stages for their openings in the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
Why is Josh Allen Not on the NFL Pro Bowl Roster?
The 2023 AFC Pro Bowl roster has been set ahead of this weekend's activities. Additionally, AFC Pro Bowl replacements have been named as well, and there are a lot of them.
ktalnews.com
NFL Coaching Carousel: Updates on Broncos, Texans and Colts
Walton-Penner group circles back with the Michigan coach. Plus, DeMeco Ryans could be headed to the Texans, and the Colts plan to meet with Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The coaching carousel is spinning, and we’re keeping up with it. The Panthers hired former Colts boss Frank Reich, which leaves...
Jawaan Taylor learns CPR, makes clear he wants to remain with Jaguars
MELBOURNE — Jawaan Taylor wants nothing more than to remain a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-foot-5, 312-pound offensive lineman is a free agent, coming off a career year that also saw the Jaguars win their first playoff game in five years. Taylor, who has started all 66...
Urban Meyer Reflects on the Jaguars' 2022 Run and Trevor Lawrence
A year after the disastrous tenure of Urban Meyer, the Jaguars found themselves in the playoffs and on a magical run. Then this week, Meyer weighed in on the Jaguars' year without him.
Comments / 0