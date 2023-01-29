ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans’ hiring of DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach has the stamp of approval from a franchise legend. J.J. Watt reacted via Twitter Tuesday to the news of the Texans hiring Ryans as their head coach. LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!! You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a... The post JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Texans gave DeMeco Ryans 6-year contract

The Houston Texans made another move that demonstrated they believe they have their man on the sidelines who will last more than one season. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to a six-year contract as part of his terms to accept the job on Jan. 31.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

DeMeco Ryans returns to Texans in new role as head coach

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans hired a familiar face to be their newest head coach, according to KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera. Former Texans linebacker and last year's San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was officially made the franchise's sixth head coach on Wednesday. Ryans, 38, just finished his...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview

So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

2023 NFL head coach tracker: Broncos trade for Sean Payton; Texans complete homecoming with DeMeco Ryans

The 2023 NFL coaching cycle maintained what's now an 11-year trend in which there have been at least five new head coaches. This year's coaching carousel is in full swing with three of the five head-coaching vacancies now filled -- the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers -- and two teams are still in the interview stages for their openings in the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
ALABAMA STATE
ktalnews.com

NFL Coaching Carousel: Updates on Broncos, Texans and Colts

Walton-Penner group circles back with the Michigan coach. Plus, DeMeco Ryans could be headed to the Texans, and the Colts plan to meet with Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The coaching carousel is spinning, and we’re keeping up with it. The Panthers hired former Colts boss Frank Reich, which leaves...
DENVER, CO

