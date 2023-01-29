Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
For the fourth time, Forrest earns Big South Freshman of the Week honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian guard Jalen Forrest earned Big South Conference Freshman of the Week honors for the fourth time this season as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon. Forrest is the fourth player in the program’s history to earn at least four Big South Freshman of the Week awards.
golaurens.com
PC football inks 30 on National Signing Day
Following the debut season for head coach Steve Englehart last fall, the Presbyterian College football team gained a slew of new faces on Wednesday afternoon as part of National Signing Day 2023. PC’s incoming class, when combined with the signees obtained over the December period, includes representatives from eight different...
WBTV
CMPD: Large group of cars blocked intersection, did burnouts near NASCAR Hall of Fame
The family of Cheslie Kryst, the Charlotte native and former Miss USA 2019, is launching a memorial fund on the one-year anniversary of her death. Professional lacrosse is back in Charlotte, but with a bit of a different look. Local police chiefs talk Tyre Nichols case, community policing. Updated: 4...
country1037fm.com
Popular South Carolina Restaurant To Open In Charlotte North Carolina
We moved to Indian Land, South Carolina in Fall of 2021. Of course, we noticed a slew of great restaurants to try, and that’s just what we did. And, one of our favorites is The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen located in the Red Stone shopping center. So, we are very excited to hear the popular South Carolina restaurant plans expansion into the Stonecrest Shopping Center near I-485 and Rea Road in Charlotte. The Charlotte Observer reports the new location expects to open in June. The spot it will occupy formerly belonged to Dean & DeLuca. The empty 4000 square foot space already saw demolition begin. The Office is not only a great place to gather with friends to watch games and socialize, the food is outstanding. They have amazing wings and delicious salads, burgers, sandwiches and even flatbreads. The new location plans a 2000 square foot outdoor space, as well. We often sit outside around the fire feature at the Indian Land location.
golaurens.com
George Ralph Lindsay Sr. - Laurens
Mr. George Ralph Lindsay Sr., age 72, of 15 East Patton Road, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Tuesday, January 24,2023 at his home. Mr. George Ralph Lindsay, Sr. leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life his loving wife Mary Jones Lindsay of the home; his children- George Makevie (Rosalyn) Lindsay of Florida, Antonio Cornelius (Donna) Lindsay, both of Florida,
kiss951.com
This Charlotte North Carolina Wing Spot Makes Nation’s Best Wings List
Wings are a staple when it comes to game day and tailgate food. Everyone loves them, and they are handheld and portable. With the “big game” coming up, we searched where to find the best wings in North Carolina and beyond. One Charlotte North Carolina wing spot made the best wings in every state list. And, according to stats, Americans eat more than 1.38 billion wings on the big day. Tastes vary from bone-in to boneless and sweet to savory and spicy. We turned to Mashed.com. And, they do point out good wings can come from chains. However, most of the time, it takes research to find those out-of-the-way spots with the best. Mashed looked at reviews, awards and local articles from each state to sort through and compile a list of the best in each state. From that research, they determined the best wing restaurant in North Carolina. And it happens to be in Charlotte.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Changes in the Lancaster PD, Clover school bus accident, New coach in Clover
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department held a standing committee meeting today to discuss potential changes in the departments organizational structure. More than 30 students and a Clover School Bus driver are okay after an accident on this morning. Plus, in CN2 Sports, The Clover...
golaurens.com
Betty Roach Kay - Clinton
Betty Roach Kay, age 86, widow of Dewitt (Dan) Kay, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at National Health Care of Clinton. She was born on April 26, 1936 in Walhalla, SC and was a daughter of the late. Charles Warren and Bertie Hunnicutt Roach. She was employed with Whitten...
golaurens.com
Magnolia Beeks - Waterloo
Mrs. Magnolia Beeks, age 83, 151 Milam Heights Road, Waterloo, S.C., passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Self Regional Medical Hospital in Greenwood, S.C. She is survived by one son; two daughters and a host of grandchildren. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Magnolia Beeks are incomplete and will be...
golaurens.com
Hugh Charles Williams - Cross Hill
Mr. Hugh Charles Williams was born August 21, 1944 to Frank and Irene Smith Williams in Laurens County, South Carolina. He was a member of St. Vaughnville Baptist Church in Chappells, South Carolina and previously worked for Laurens County District 56 Schools. Mr. Williams entered into eternal rest at his...
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
power98fm.com
Lil Wayne Is Coming To Charlotte
The month of April just got an upgrade! It was just announced that Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte on a great day. April 20th also known as 4/20 is a big day in Charlotte. Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte to the Fillmore. Tickets go on sale Thursday and I’m sure they will be sold out.
golaurens.com
Mary Joyce Sims Hudson - Laurens
Mary Joyce Sims Hudson, age 89, of Laurens, and widow of Thomas Aubrey Hudson, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House. Born in Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Elsie Faulkenberry Sims. Joyce was co-owner of Sharon’s Flower Shop for many years. She was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. Joyce loved gardening and spoiling her dogs.
businesstodaync.com
Good-bye to Janie and Jack
Jan. 31. The owners of Birkdale Village confirmed the children’s clothing store Janie and Jack has closed permanently in the Huntersville location. “Janie and Jack is closed, and a new lease is in negotiation, so it’s confidential until signed by all parties,” Britni Johnson, director of public relations at North American Properties.
Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found Dorothy Brice, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but Brice was pronounced dead.
qcitymetro.com
On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams
In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
Fire damages NASCAR team’s shop in North Carolina; 3 people injured, officials say
Mooresville Fire-Rescue said crews were called to a fire around 11:30 a.m. at a building near 110 Fernwood Lane, which was Reaume Bros Racing race shop.
Charlotte teen fatally shot in Kannapolis: PD
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte teen was killed and two other juveniles were hospitalized in a shooting last week, Kannapolis Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. last Thursday on Elwood Street. Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins, 17, was found with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle […]
Charlotte’s Geno D’s pizza ranked among nation’s best
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Geno D’s, located in Uptown Charlotte’s 7th Street Market, was ranked by Yelp as one of the top spots for pizza in the U.S.
WBTV
7-car crash slows traffic on I-77 South near Rock Hill, S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A multiple-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 77 in York County Monday morning. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there are seven cars involved in this crash, which happened on I-77 South just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard. This is near Rock Hill.
