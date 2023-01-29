ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tonight's forecast: Feeling like the teens due to the winds

SEATTLE - Winter is making its presence known! Temperatures are rapidly dropping tonight. Expect temperatures to be about 10 degrees colder tomorrow morning (compared to this morning). On top of that, the winds are going to increase - making it feel even colder! Here is a look at what it'll feel like tomorrow morning:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: February’s first morning

Some sun is expected again today, high in the upper 40s. (Tuesday’s high was 41, eight degrees below normal for that date.) –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (We’re checking this week on how the bus repairs are going.)
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: The last 747

GF February 1, 2023 (6:25 pm) M February 1, 2023 (6:58 pm) Was that taken from West Seattle? It flew out of Everett and so it would be facing the other direction if it was flying through Seattle unless it did a flyby loop over Boeing field. Thomas February 1,...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Last morning of January

Mostly cloudy, high in the low 40s. (Monday’s high was 39, ten degrees below normal for that date.) 7:55 AM: Snow flurries!. –Metro is on its regular schedule, still with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday morning

Increasing clouds through the day, high in the upper 30s. (Sunday’s high was 40, nine degrees below normal for that date.) –Metro is on its regular schedule but still running with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Here’s the list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Mount Rainier, photographed Monday by David Hutchinson) Here’s the list of possibilities for the rest of your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political-advocacy group meets at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend

Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

From playing to planning, what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Luna/Anchor Park and the Olympic Mountains’ ‘The Brothers,’ photographed Sunday by James Bratsanos) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s today’s highlight list!. MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Here’s how ‘free rides’ were used during West Seattle low-bridge closure, and what to do with unused points

*900 single-ride bus tickets (including about 100 reduced-fare tickets) *70 day-pass bus tickets (including about 15 reduced-fare tickets) *450 Water Taxi tickets (including about 40 senior-fare tickets) If you have unused points, here’s what happens to those, and another app-related note:. Any points already earned through the “LOWBRIDGE23” code...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

DEVELOPMENT: See 7617 35th SW design packet before Thursday’s review

That’s one of the design concepts in the final packet for Thursday night’s Southwest Design Review Board online meeting about the mixed-use building proposed for 7617 35th SW, between SW Holden and SW Ida. As reported here previously, this is a new plan for the site, where a smaller-scale plan went part of the way through the process four-plus years ago. This time the proposal is, as described on the city website and in the packet, for a building with six stories, 130+ apartments, ground-floor commercial spots, and ~50 offstreet-parking spaces. See the packet here; see information on attending the 5 pm online meeting and commenting here. Remember that this is the Early Design Guidance portion of the process, which means the review is primarily focused on the size and shape of the building as well as its placement on its site. (This meeting will be followed by the board’s separate 7 pm review of the Aegis Living proposal for 5252 California SW.)
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA

The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
westseattleblog.com

VACCINATION: Flu, COVID shot clinic in West Seattle on Sunday

The Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW) is hosting another community vaccination clinic this Sunday – here’s the announcement:. All approved COVID vaccines for 6-months+ olds! Pediatric (starting at 6 months) and adult flu vaccines, but no high-dose geriatric flu vaccines available. Preregistration encouraged: tinyurl.com/2p8yz32m. We...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Construction on I-90 in Snoqualmie and I-5 in Dupont expected to delay traffic this week

WASHINGTON — Drivers who travel near Snoqualmie should expect congestion near the I-90/State Route (SR) 18 interchange this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says they are making major improvements to this interchange, beginning this spring. Crews will be getting some of the preliminary sign placement and prep work done starting Monday, January 30.
SNOQUALMIE, WA

