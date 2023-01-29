Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
q13fox.com
Tonight's forecast: Feeling like the teens due to the winds
SEATTLE - Winter is making its presence known! Temperatures are rapidly dropping tonight. Expect temperatures to be about 10 degrees colder tomorrow morning (compared to this morning). On top of that, the winds are going to increase - making it feel even colder! Here is a look at what it'll feel like tomorrow morning:
westseattleblog.com
Pool closure, store opening, music, trivia, more on the Wednesday list, plus West Seattle from the sky
Thanks to Anne Higuera from longtime WSB sponsor Ventana Construction for that cool aerial view looking northeast across our peninsula and beyond. (If you’re viewing WSB on desktop/laptop, you can click the photo to open a larger version.) Meantime, here’s what’s happening around, and of interest to, the peninsula today/tonight:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: February’s first morning
Some sun is expected again today, high in the upper 40s. (Tuesday’s high was 41, eight degrees below normal for that date.) –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (We’re checking this week on how the bus repairs are going.)
westseattleblog.com
SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: The last 747
GF February 1, 2023 (6:25 pm) M February 1, 2023 (6:58 pm) Was that taken from West Seattle? It flew out of Everett and so it would be facing the other direction if it was flying through Seattle unless it did a flyby loop over Boeing field. Thomas February 1,...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Last morning of January
Mostly cloudy, high in the low 40s. (Monday’s high was 39, ten degrees below normal for that date.) 7:55 AM: Snow flurries!. –Metro is on its regular schedule, still with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool open for ‘limited operation’ the rest of the day
3:28 PM: As noted in today’s event list, Southwest Pool was to be closed today for natural-gas conservation. Now the pool has announced it’s open for limited operation the rest of the day:. Limited Operation for the remainder of Wednesday, Feb 1st. Lap 3-4:30. Lap 5-6:30. Deep WX...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday morning
Increasing clouds through the day, high in the upper 30s. (Sunday’s high was 40, nine degrees below normal for that date.) –Metro is on its regular schedule but still running with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s the list for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Mount Rainier, photographed Monday by David Hutchinson) Here’s the list of possibilities for the rest of your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political-advocacy group meets at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays...
The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend
Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
westseattleblog.com
From playing to planning, what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Monday
(Luna/Anchor Park and the Olympic Mountains’ ‘The Brothers,’ photographed Sunday by James Bratsanos) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s today’s highlight list!. MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today...
King tides paint stark outlook into rising Puget Sound sea levels
This past month has been a rough one for coastal flooding in cities up and down Washington’s coastline as king tides portend the future of rising sea levels’ impacts on the Puget Sound. According to a study done by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), state experts...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Here’s how ‘free rides’ were used during West Seattle low-bridge closure, and what to do with unused points
*900 single-ride bus tickets (including about 100 reduced-fare tickets) *70 day-pass bus tickets (including about 15 reduced-fare tickets) *450 Water Taxi tickets (including about 40 senior-fare tickets) If you have unused points, here’s what happens to those, and another app-related note:. Any points already earned through the “LOWBRIDGE23” code...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
‘Flying to Forever Homes’ initiative brings dozens of at-risk, adoptable animals to Seattle area
A flight carrying some very precious cargo landed in Everett on Monday afternoon. The Good Flights “Flying to Forever Homes” initiative brings at-risk shelter dogs and cats from overpopulated shelters in the south to regions like ours with a higher demand for pets. “Down south, all the shelters...
Crews rescue dogs after fire at Seattle dog daycare facility
SEATTLE — A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon. The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Seattle...
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: See 7617 35th SW design packet before Thursday’s review
That’s one of the design concepts in the final packet for Thursday night’s Southwest Design Review Board online meeting about the mixed-use building proposed for 7617 35th SW, between SW Holden and SW Ida. As reported here previously, this is a new plan for the site, where a smaller-scale plan went part of the way through the process four-plus years ago. This time the proposal is, as described on the city website and in the packet, for a building with six stories, 130+ apartments, ground-floor commercial spots, and ~50 offstreet-parking spaces. See the packet here; see information on attending the 5 pm online meeting and commenting here. Remember that this is the Early Design Guidance portion of the process, which means the review is primarily focused on the size and shape of the building as well as its placement on its site. (This meeting will be followed by the board’s separate 7 pm review of the Aegis Living proposal for 5252 California SW.)
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
westseattleblog.com
VACCINATION: Flu, COVID shot clinic in West Seattle on Sunday
The Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW) is hosting another community vaccination clinic this Sunday – here’s the announcement:. All approved COVID vaccines for 6-months+ olds! Pediatric (starting at 6 months) and adult flu vaccines, but no high-dose geriatric flu vaccines available. Preregistration encouraged: tinyurl.com/2p8yz32m. We...
KOMO News
Construction on I-90 in Snoqualmie and I-5 in Dupont expected to delay traffic this week
WASHINGTON — Drivers who travel near Snoqualmie should expect congestion near the I-90/State Route (SR) 18 interchange this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says they are making major improvements to this interchange, beginning this spring. Crews will be getting some of the preliminary sign placement and prep work done starting Monday, January 30.
