Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
thecomeback.com

Former five-star QB makes big transfer move

A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
CBS Sports

Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence 'might be a Hall of Famer someday'

Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Reportedly Reached Out To Prominent Coach

Nick Saban is currently looking for a new offensive and defensive coordinator. It's not known who Saban will hire for both gigs, but he has reportedly reached out to former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt for the DC job.  According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, no offer has been made to ...
The Comeback

Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate

Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate?

The Denver Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in pursuing a big name for their head coach vacancy, but yet another top candidate has reportedly turned them down. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now free to negotiate with other teams after the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship... The post Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule

Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
OnlyHomers

New Orleans Saints Trade Superstar

This offseason many teams have been looking to hire new coaches. However, out of all coaches, one stood above the rest. That coach is former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. After having it look like Sean Payton would sit out the 2023 season and remain in broadcasting for another year, we now know he will be returning to coaching.
thecomeback.com

Huge Joe Burrow contract update revealed

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow emerged in 2022 as one of the league’s best quarterbacks. The great play pays a heavy price, usually one that lands in the favor of the player. So Burrow, drafted in 2020, may already be on his way to his second contract, according to head coach Zac Taylor.
Yardbarker

Report: Denver's second meeting with Jim Harbaugh possibly repelled other candidates

Did Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's second meeting with Denver owner Greg Penner repel other top candidates for the Broncos' head-coaching opening?. "Word of Penner's recent trip to Ann Arbor for a second meeting with Harbaugh was circulating throughout league circles Wednesday, catching other candidates off-guard, according to league sources," wrote The Athletic's Mike Sando.
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win

It took all of maybe five seconds for Travis Kelce to rub it in on the Cincinnati Bengals after Sunday’s victory. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs took out the Bengals in the AFC title game on a late go-ahead field goal by Harrison Butker that gave the Chiefs the 23-20 win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick... The post Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023. The move to... The post Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos lock up first round pick from 49ers, a valuable trade chip for Sean Payton

And we’re off. The Denver Broncos secured the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft after the San Francisco 49ers were eliminated from playoff contention in Sunday’s NFC championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — and that’s big news for the New Orleans Saints, who should be looking at that draft pick as a big part of any potential trade for former head coach Sean Payton.
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Outsider.com

Adam Schefter Pulls Back Curtain On Jim Harbaugh, Denver Broncos Discussions

The Denver Broncos head coach search still continues following the in-season firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Despite multiple signs of staying in Ann Arbor, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh remains linked to the head coaching job. NFL insider Adam Schefter made a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and revealed the most recent update on Harbaugh’s discussions with Denver.
