Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl partyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Special education complaints rise, DougCo nonprofit can helpSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
thecomeback.com
Former five-star QB makes big transfer move
A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
CBS Sports
Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence 'might be a Hall of Famer someday'
Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Nick Saban Has Reportedly Reached Out To Prominent Coach
Nick Saban is currently looking for a new offensive and defensive coordinator. It's not known who Saban will hire for both gigs, but he has reportedly reached out to former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt for the DC job. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, no offer has been made to ...
Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate
Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate?
The Denver Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in pursuing a big name for their head coach vacancy, but yet another top candidate has reportedly turned them down. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now free to negotiate with other teams after the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship... The post Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Reportedly in Line for ‘Monster Extension’ After Season Ends
As the starting quarterback for a Super Bowl team, win or lose, Philadelphia Eagle, Jalen Hurts, will be getting a contract extension after the season is officially over, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts will be entering the last year of his rookie contract, and...
Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule
Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
New Orleans Saints Trade Superstar
This offseason many teams have been looking to hire new coaches. However, out of all coaches, one stood above the rest. That coach is former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. After having it look like Sean Payton would sit out the 2023 season and remain in broadcasting for another year, we now know he will be returning to coaching.
thecomeback.com
Huge Joe Burrow contract update revealed
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow emerged in 2022 as one of the league’s best quarterbacks. The great play pays a heavy price, usually one that lands in the favor of the player. So Burrow, drafted in 2020, may already be on his way to his second contract, according to head coach Zac Taylor.
NFL
Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joseph Ossai's late-hit penalty: 'We're not going to make it about one play'
On the final snap from scrimmage in Sunday night's thrilling AFC Championship Game, Patrick Mahomes scrambled on third-and-4, dashing to the sideline to pick up the first down with eight seconds remaining. Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai pursued the quarterback, hustling to the boundary. Despite his effort, Ossai arrived late,...
Peyton Manning Places Support Behind One Candidate for Indianapolis Colts Head Coach
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Maning has been advocating for the Indianapolis Colts to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Breer also reports the Colts are hoping to bring Callahan in for a second interview Wednesday. He is also in consideration for...
Yardbarker
Report: Denver's second meeting with Jim Harbaugh possibly repelled other candidates
Did Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's second meeting with Denver owner Greg Penner repel other top candidates for the Broncos' head-coaching opening?. "Word of Penner's recent trip to Ann Arbor for a second meeting with Harbaugh was circulating throughout league circles Wednesday, catching other candidates off-guard, according to league sources," wrote The Athletic's Mike Sando.
Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win
It took all of maybe five seconds for Travis Kelce to rub it in on the Cincinnati Bengals after Sunday’s victory. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs took out the Bengals in the AFC title game on a late go-ahead field goal by Harrison Butker that gave the Chiefs the 23-20 win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick... The post Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vic Fangio might not be joining the Dolphins after all
NFL Network reported on Sunday that former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a deal to become their next defensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero reported that Vic Fangio would become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league, and his NFLN report was...
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023. The move to... The post Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos lock up first round pick from 49ers, a valuable trade chip for Sean Payton
And we’re off. The Denver Broncos secured the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft after the San Francisco 49ers were eliminated from playoff contention in Sunday’s NFC championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — and that’s big news for the New Orleans Saints, who should be looking at that draft pick as a big part of any potential trade for former head coach Sean Payton.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Adam Schefter Pulls Back Curtain On Jim Harbaugh, Denver Broncos Discussions
The Denver Broncos head coach search still continues following the in-season firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Despite multiple signs of staying in Ann Arbor, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh remains linked to the head coaching job. NFL insider Adam Schefter made a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and revealed the most recent update on Harbaugh’s discussions with Denver.
Comments / 0