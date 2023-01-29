ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DF6Jj_0kUxqO2M00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York.

In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.

Torres-Ortiz died from her injuries. Police say a second victim, Isael Cruz, 19, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He received treatment for his injuries and has since been released.

According to WABC, authorities said that Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed walking home after buying some milk at a nearby store.

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with the deadly shooting, according to WABC.

Authorities announced the two suspects’ arrests on Thursday at a news conference. They were identified as Ra’sean Patterson, 18, and Dahviere Griswold, 20.

On Friday, Syracuse Police Department announced the arrest of a third suspect who was arrested on Thursday. They were identified as a 16-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old boy was reportedly on a furlough from a juvenile facility in the New York City area on the day Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said, according to WABC.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with a count of murder in the second degree, a count of attempted murder in the second degree, and a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Syracuse Police Department.

Police say Patterson and Griswold have each been charged with a count of murder in the second degree, a count of attempted murder in the second degree, and a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, similar to what the 16-year-old was charged with.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

54-year-old man unable to move after being stabbed by woman, teens, police say; man now charged

Syracuse, N.Y. — Another person has been arrested in a stabbing attack by a woman and teens that left a 54-year-old man unable to move, police said. Sinclaire Blalock was stabbed in the chest and back around 3:55 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 100 block of West Brighton Avenue. Originally, police charged Amie Kennedy, 36, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Ithaca Man Lies to Police; Flees and Fights Officers

On Sunday, January 29th, around 4 in the morning an Ithaca Police Officer observed a bicyclist violate traffic laws near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street in the City of Ithaca. IPD conducted a traffic stop on the bicyclist. While interviewing the cyclist, officers suspected the cyclist gave...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed

Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo law pitched as a potential model for Memphis police after death of Tyre Nichols

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the country grapples with what to do about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols a Buffalo law could serve as a model for the City of Memphis. Cariol's Law established a legal requirement for Buffalo Police officers to intervene in situations like the one that led to Nichols' death for which body camera video was released Friday evening, sparking outrage.
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet these 10 nearly forgotten abolitionists from Upstate New York

You’ve heard of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. But what about Thomas James, a former slave who founded churches in Rochester and Syracuse? Or William Wells Brown who escaped slavery, operated the Underground Railroad in Buffalo and wrote what’s considered the first novel published by a Black American? Or Myrtilla Miner, who spent her life teaching Black women and girls to read and write?
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Suspect Sought After Kinney Drugs Larceny

The City of Cortland Police Department is asking for public assistance after a larceny that occurred at Kinney Drugs on Clinton Ave. in the City of Cortland. The woman (pictured below) allegedly stole items from the store without paying for them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 607-753-3001.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

OCC presenting the “South Side Community Photo Walk”

(WSYR-TV) — Art can be found anywhere. From sidewalks to buildings and even the people who live there. Many photographers go out into the community to capture these moments of beauty. The Stand is a local newspaper that covers Syracuse’s South Side community. Each year, they host a South...
SYRACUSE, NY
TheDailyBeast

Memphis Police Chief Says Tyre Nichols Video May Be ‘Worse’ Than Rodney King

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis provided an ominous preview ahead of the release of body-cam footage showing five cops brutally beating 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols. The footage, set to be released at 6 p.m. local time Friday, is “about the same if not worse” than the footage of cops assaulting Rodney King in Los Angeles in 1991, she told CNN Friday. “I was outraged. It was incomprehensible to me. I don’t think I’ve witnessed anything of that nature in my entire career,” she said. Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for reckless driving however police have not provided...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy