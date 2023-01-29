Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Roman Reigns Had Cryptic Words For Solo Sikoa At The End Of WWE Royal Rumble Event
Roman Reigns has been on a complete tear after his return to WWE a couple of years ago, becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief of WWE has continued to reign supreme over all of his opponents, no matter how tough they were. After what transpired at WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns had some defiant words that he shared with Solo Sikoa.
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons
Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
Jimmy Uso’s First Comments After Sami Zayn Betrayal At WWE Royal Rumble
The Bloodline has been a very dominant faction for almost two years now for a variety of reasons. Comprising Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, the faction has run roughshod over WWE for a long time. Sami Zayn was an honorary Uce for a long time until he turned on the faction at the Royal Rumble. Now it seems Jimmy Uso has reacted to Zayn’s betrayal.
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Roman Reigns At Elimination Chamber
WWE’s next premium live event is going down on February 18th in Quebec. With the road to WrestleMania heating up, you never know what can happen. It turns out that WWE has a big plan for the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 39. Sami Zayn became one of the biggest...
Fan Photo Busts Edge Copping A Feel On Beth Phoenix During WWE RAW
The WWE Universe is still feeling the effects of this past’s weekend Royal Rumble event. The annual WWE pay-per-view saw the return of various superstars during the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royal. One of the most exciting returns that got the fans on their feet was to see the Rated-R Superstar Edge comeback after months, alongside his wife Beth Phoenix. However, Edge was recently busted on RAW for a slightly Rated-R moment.
Why Lana Was Around WWE Royal Rumble This Weekend
CJ Perry is not around the wrestling business much these days, but her presence around the Royal Rumble raised some eyebrows. She even recorded a little video with Damian Priest, but nobody saw the former Ravishing Russian on the show. It turns out that she was only in town to visit.
Michelle McCool Says She Wasn’t Lying About Not Getting Called For Royal Rumble Match
Michelle McCool is regarded as one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling, who paved the way for today’s superstars to claim opportunities that she and the locker room back then did not get. The Flawless superstar recently competed in the Royal Rumble match, after initially not being called to participate. However, McCool clarified that it was the WWE Universe who helped her get that opportunity. She also didn’t have a lot of time to get ready for the Royal Rumble.
Spoiler On WWE Superstar Set For Return On RAW This Week
WWE has a lot going on as WrestleMania is on the horizon. That being said, you never know who might return. Take this as your official spoiler alert for this article. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, Rick Boogs is backstage at WWE RAW this week. The formerly injured Superstar is also ready for his return. You can check out the complete spoiler lineup for this week here.
WWE Could Still Book Huge Brock Lesnar Match After Royal Rumble Tease
Brock Lesnar is a highly decorated and accomplished pro wrestler with a wealth of achievements, including winning the Royal Rumble twice. He is widely considered one of the most successful in the history of the industry. After what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it is evident that WWE will have Lesnar feud with Bobby Lashley. That being said, it seems WWE still has another huge match planned for Lesnar in the future.
WWE Producer Suffered Injury During Royal Rumble Brawl
The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was a huge success in many ways, as more than 51k fans in attendance had a very memorable night with their favorite WWE Superstars. The show was a chaotic one, to say the least. Now it seems a WWE producer suffered an injury during a brawl that took place at the Royal Rumble.
Pat McAfee Was Originally Offered Spot In 2023 Royal Rumble Match
There is no doubt in anyone’s mind in the wrestling world that former NFL star Pat McAfee gave a new meaning to the role of a commentator. Pat’s amazing charisma and enthusiasm redefined a role in WWE that had been very much conventional since its existence. The podcaster came back to WWE at this past weekend’s Royal Rumble event and revealed what was actually in store for him to do.
Bray Wyatt Lambasted For ‘Garbage’ WWE Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match
Bray Wyatt’s comeback to WWE has generated massive excitement among fans. He is engaged in a highly charged feud with LA Knight, with Alexa Bliss adding an unexpected twist to the storyline. With Bray Wyatt, you never know what to expect as he constantly keeps fans on the edge of their seats, including the recent reveal of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble. That being said, his match was lambasted for being garbage.
WWE Books Two Matches For Elimination Chamber Event
Elimination Chamber will be the final stop before WrestleMania 39. This year’s Elimination Chamber premium live event will emanate from the Bell Centre in Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, February 18th. Now, we have our first look at the card. WWE commenced with their buildup to Elimination during RAW tonight....
Samoa Joe Believes WWE Management Used Employee Contracts In Internal ‘War’
There is no doubt that Samoa Joe is one of the most talented and accomplished pro wrestlers in the business. Samoa Joe had a very eventful first run on NXT before he made his way to the main roster in WWE. Joe was also released by the company twice, so he knows a thing or two about getting released by WWE. In fact, Joe believes WWE management was playing out their war with the careers of others.
WWE Books Steel Cage Match & More For RAW Next Week
Becky Lynch was denied a one-on-one match with Bayley after Dakota Kai and IYO SKY interfered on the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW last week. WWE had to trim the match because the trial of Sami Zayn went longer than its original duration. The Man will once again get the Role Model inside a steel cage next week.
Mia Yim Experienced Travel Nightmare On Her Way Back From WWE RAW
‘Michin’ Mia Yim has been one of the exciting additions to the WWE’s women’s division. Her impressive size, in-ring ability, and lethal strength surely make her a top threat to all the superstars of the division. Moreover, Mia Yim could potentially rise above the whole division with her talent in the near future. However, Yim recently revealed a travel nightmare she experienced on her way home from RAW.
Hardy’s Royal Rumble Performance Was ‘Scoffed At’ Within The Company
WWE held the Royal Rumble event on Saturday, and plenty of fans witnessed the exciting event at the Alamodome in San Antonio. That being said, the event’s musical act, Hardy, wasn’t the winner that WWE was probably hoping for. Hardy’s performance went down right after the Women’s Royal...
WWE Royal Rumble Backstage Atmosphere Was ‘Very Laid Back’
The 2023 Royal Rumble event will go down in history as one of the greatest in recent memory. From start to finish, the show kept the fans on the edge of their seats as expected. Throughout the show, we got to witness a plethora of surprise returns to the company. Although we are a couple of days removed from the Premium Live Event, fans are still buzzing at what transpired during the show.
