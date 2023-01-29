Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell’s Current State of The Programs: West Virginia vs. Pitt
I call this “state of the program” where I compare one school in five categories to a rival out-of-conference or an in-conference foe. Here’s my look at Pitt vs. West Virginia and it’s a shame they aren’t in the same conference. The categories are as...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 1
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A 3-star TE/WR from Michigan announces an offer from WVU. Incoming WVU football freshman Rodney Gallagher had his basketball senior night on Tuesday. Update (8:42 AM) – A OL from Florida in...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star TE Brody Kosin Earns Offer from Mountaineers
West Virginia went out and landed a solid transfer tight end with two years left of eligibility, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t also thinking about the future of the position. On Wednesday, the Mountaineers sent an offer to Brody Kosin, a three-star tight end in the upcoming...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Releases Football Schedule for 2023 Season
West Virginia football released their 2023 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. Mountaineers will play all four new Big 12 schools next fall. All times and broadcasts for the games are to be determined. West Virginia enters its fifth season under head coach Neal Brown. Mountaineers look to bounce back from a...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Could be the College Football Home 2024 3-Star CB Recruit Hudauri Hines is Looking For
Adding a player like Hudauri Hines would do wonders for securing the future of the West Virginia secondary. With that said, actually landing him won’t be an easy task. WVSN spoke with Hines soon after he announced getting an offer from WVU, which now throws the Mountaineers into the mix with several other major programs, even including Notre Dame, with hopes of acquiring the three-star cornerback who still has another year of high school left at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 4-Star G Jahseem Felton Receives Offer from West Virginia
2024 4-star guard Jahseem Felton received an offer from West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. Felton currently plays for Southern California Academy in Castaic, Ca. Felton announced his offer via social media. “After a great conversation with coach [DerMarr] Johnson, I’m blessed to say I received an offer from West Virginia...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Jimmy Bell Heated with TCU Fans Postgame
Following West Virginia’s loss to No. 15 TCU on Tuesday night, WVU F Jimmy Bell was seen visibly heated with TCU’s fans. Bell needed to be held back by teammates, per Tony Caridi. WVU head coach Bob Huggins had to calm Bell down. TCU head coach Jamie Dixon...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Falls to No. 15 TCU 76-72 in Fort Worth
TCU (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) attacked West Virginia (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) and their interior defense all evening. The Horned Frogs scored 48 points in the paint while also securing six offensive rebounds. TCU scored nine second-chance points as well. WVU fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson continued his good play, recording...
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: WVU-TCU Basketball Preview
Episode 7 of the 2022-2023 edition of the #CRW hoops podcast features reviews of the two latest WVU basketball games, the first of which being against Texas Tech on the road followed by the most recent contest that took place back in Morgantown against the then 15th ranked Auburn Tigers. To close out the episode, we preview the upcoming game against a top-15 TCU team before taking a look at the remaining WVU schedule and speculating on how many wins the Mountaineers will need in order to reach the NCAA tournament at seasons end.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 15 TCU
West Virginia heads to Fort Worth, Texas, for their second matchup with No. 15 TCU on Tuesday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. WVU defeated TCU back on Jan. 18 in a must-win situation in Morgantown. Mountaineers led by 18 in the first half but the Horned Frogs made a comeback to cut the lead to two points with just a few minutes left in the game. West Virginia closed the game behind Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint. Since the win, West Virginia has won two out of their last three.
wvsportsnow.com
2025 4-Star LB Target Dayshaun Burnett Made Another Visit to West Virginia
One of the top players in Pennsylvania in the 2025 recruiting class made another visit to WVU this past weekend. Dayshaun Burnett, a four-star linebacker out of Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh, tweeted a thank you message to the West Virginia program after spending time in Morgantown for Junior Day.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Erik Stevenson Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week highlighted by his 31-point performance against Auburn on Saturday. Stevenson helped the Mountaineers go 2-0 last week. Stevenson averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists last week. The Washington native shot 45 percent from the...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews Second Matchup with TCU
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins previewed the second matchup with TCU on Monday morning. WVU will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for Tuesday’s game with the Horned Frogs. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
WDTV
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WDTV) - An NFL football player and former WVU player has been indicted in Ohio on rape and kidnapping charges. 25-year-old Joshua Sills, of Sarahsville, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden.
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
connect-bridgeport.com
Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79
Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
