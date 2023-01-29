Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Bucs crush Wofford to break home losing streak
East Tennessee State’s basketball players walked off the court at Freedom Hall on Wednesday night with a collective sigh of relief. They finally won a home game.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers lose 20th game of season; girls fall in double OT
It was a tough basketball night on The Hill. Science Hill’s boys were clipped 73-60 by Morristown East on Tuesday night at The New Gym, sending the Hilltoppers to their first 20-loss season in school history.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Unicoi County shuts down Elizabethton for Upper Lakes win
ERWIN — Unicoi County was able to withstand Elizabethton’s fast start and roll to a 60-36 victory in Upper Lakes Conference action Tuesday night at the Devils Den. Grant Hensley led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Eli Johnson was right behind with 15. Jackson Simmons barely missed double digits with nine points.
Johnson City Press
ETSU gets defensive on football signing day
East Tennessee State’s football team went heavy on defense on national signing day. The Bucs signed eight players on Wednesday and, counting the early signing period in December, have 17 new players in their latest recruiting class. Twelve of them play defense.
Johnson City Press
Morris' career-high 31 lifts No, 3 LSU over Tennessee, 76-68
BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Monday night. Angel Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds...
Johnson City Press
Timekeepers still needed for Kingsport swim meets
The Kingsport Aquatic Center said Wednesday it is still looking for volunteers to be timekeepers for two upcoming swim meets. Timekeepers are needed for the Mid-South event on Feb. 2-4, according to a press release from the city of Kingsport.
wcyb.com
Bays Mountain Park officials mourning death of wolf named Unalii
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park officials are mourning the death of a wolf named Unalii. Unalii died in his enclosure on Sunday morning, according to officials. His death is under review by veterinary staff at the University of Tennessee. Officials said Unalii appeared lethargic and had swelling...
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
Johnson City Press
Dos Gatos Coffee Bar features Milligan student art
In February, Dos Gatos Coffee Bar in downtown Johnson City will feature artwork by students at Milligan University in an exhibit titled “Two Cats + a Herd of Buffalo.”. The student art will be on display at Dos Gatos throughout the month, up until Monday, Feb. 27. The show’s opening night and reception will be on Friday, Feb. 3, from 6-8 p.m. during downtown Johnson City’s First Friday event. This event is free and open to the public.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 1
Feb. 1, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “W. D. Kenner, agent of several of the largest insurance companies in the country, left for a business trip to Johnson City Friday morning.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in...
Johnson City Press
Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley
NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the massive rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it.
Johnson City Press
20 years later: Astronaut who died on Columbia has local connection to Kingsport
It was 20 years ago today when Laurel Clark and six other astronauts died as the space shuttle Columbia deteriorated around them as they reentered the earth’s atmosphere. Before she died, though, Clark had a Kingsport connection. She had visited the city and area several times as her brother-in-law, Dave Clark, had roots here.
Johnson City Press
Of One Accord outlines scope of services provided in 2022
ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties. The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.
Johnson City Press
Washington County Schools name teachers of the year
Washington County Schools recently announced its three district-level teachers of the year for the 2023-24 academic year. According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, every year, Washington County Schools recognizes “extraordinary teachers from each school and across the grade levels.” Of these exceptional teachers, Tara Thompson, Cheryl Honeycutt and Amanda Elliot were named the district’s teachers of the year for their respective grade levels.
wcyb.com
Tri-Pride to host rollout party in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Pride organization is hosting a rollout party next month ahead of its annual festival. The rollout party will take place Thursday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Down Home in Johnson City. The event includes performances by Tyler Hughes,...
Johnson City Press
Seekers Book Club at the Langston Centre offers space for community to grow and learn together
One of the many ways that the Langston Centre works to bring multicultural education and unity to the Johnson City community is through its Seekers Book Club, which meets monthly to discuss African American literature and history. The Seekers Book Club, which meets on the third Thursday of every month,...
Court docs: Russell Co. child had part of leg amputated after being kept in trailer for months
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by […]
supertalk929.com
Injured Coal Miner Recovering After Being Hit By Huge Rock, Two Miles Underground
A Dickenson County, Virginia coal miner is recovering after he was seriously injured when a six foot long, 23 inches wide rock fell and hit him on the head and neck. The Virginia Department of Energy says a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. The injured miner was working about two miles below the surface at the time of the accident which is still being investigated by the Virginia Department of Energy.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools seeks community stakeholder input
Johnson City Schools is asking for community stakeholder input on how the district is spending its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for a six-month update. The district’s ESSER documents can be viewed by clicking here or visiting www.jcschools.org/ESSER.
Family holds vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department says the original report for Danielle was filed November 17, 2022. This is when they considered her missing and entered her into their records. Family and friends say she was last seen […]
