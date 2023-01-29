ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Bucs crush Wofford to break home losing streak

East Tennessee State’s basketball players walked off the court at Freedom Hall on Wednesday night with a collective sigh of relief. They finally won a home game.
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Unicoi County shuts down Elizabethton for Upper Lakes win

ERWIN — Unicoi County was able to withstand Elizabethton’s fast start and roll to a 60-36 victory in Upper Lakes Conference action Tuesday night at the Devils Den. Grant Hensley led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Eli Johnson was right behind with 15. Jackson Simmons barely missed double digits with nine points.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU gets defensive on football signing day

East Tennessee State’s football team went heavy on defense on national signing day. The Bucs signed eight players on Wednesday and, counting the early signing period in December, have 17 new players in their latest recruiting class. Twelve of them play defense.
Johnson City Press

Morris' career-high 31 lifts No, 3 LSU over Tennessee, 76-68

BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Monday night. Angel Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Johnson City Press

Timekeepers still needed for Kingsport swim meets

The Kingsport Aquatic Center said Wednesday it is still looking for volunteers to be timekeepers for two upcoming swim meets. Timekeepers are needed for the Mid-South event on Feb. 2-4, according to a press release from the city of Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bays Mountain Park officials mourning death of wolf named Unalii

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park officials are mourning the death of a wolf named Unalii. Unalii died in his enclosure on Sunday morning, according to officials. His death is under review by veterinary staff at the University of Tennessee. Officials said Unalii appeared lethargic and had swelling...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Dos Gatos Coffee Bar features Milligan student art

In February, Dos Gatos Coffee Bar in downtown Johnson City will feature artwork by students at Milligan University in an exhibit titled “Two Cats + a Herd of Buffalo.”. The student art will be on display at Dos Gatos throughout the month, up until Monday, Feb. 27. The show’s opening night and reception will be on Friday, Feb. 3, from 6-8 p.m. during downtown Johnson City’s First Friday event. This event is free and open to the public.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 1

Feb. 1, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “W. D. Kenner, agent of several of the largest insurance companies in the country, left for a business trip to Johnson City Friday morning.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley

NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the massive rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

20 years later: Astronaut who died on Columbia has local connection to Kingsport

It was 20 years ago today when Laurel Clark and six other astronauts died as the space shuttle Columbia deteriorated around them as they reentered the earth’s atmosphere. Before she died, though, Clark had a Kingsport connection. She had visited the city and area several times as her brother-in-law, Dave Clark, had roots here.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Of One Accord outlines scope of services provided in 2022

ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties. The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County Schools name teachers of the year

Washington County Schools recently announced its three district-level teachers of the year for the 2023-24 academic year. According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, every year, Washington County Schools recognizes “extraordinary teachers from each school and across the grade levels.” Of these exceptional teachers, Tara Thompson, Cheryl Honeycutt and Amanda Elliot were named the district’s teachers of the year for their respective grade levels.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Tri-Pride to host rollout party in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Pride organization is hosting a rollout party next month ahead of its annual festival. The rollout party will take place Thursday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Down Home in Johnson City. The event includes performances by Tyler Hughes,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Injured Coal Miner Recovering After Being Hit By Huge Rock, Two Miles Underground

A Dickenson County, Virginia coal miner is recovering after he was seriously injured when a six foot long, 23 inches wide rock fell and hit him on the head and neck. The Virginia Department of Energy says a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. The injured miner was working about two miles below the surface at the time of the accident which is still being investigated by the Virginia Department of Energy.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Schools seeks community stakeholder input

Johnson City Schools is asking for community stakeholder input on how the district is spending its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for a six-month update. The district’s ESSER documents can be viewed by clicking here or visiting www.jcschools.org/ESSER.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Family holds vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department says the original report for Danielle was filed November 17, 2022. This is when they considered her missing and entered her into their records. Family and friends say she was last seen […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy