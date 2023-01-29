Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestleview.com
Steel Cage Match, Carmella’s in-ring return and more set for next week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced new matches for next week’s Raw, which will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. -Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. Lynch issued the challenge to Bayley during Monday night’s Raw after threatening to attack Dakota Kai, in which then Bayley accepted. The match was originally scheduled for Raw is 30. However, the match did not take place due to time constraints on the show. WWE, instead went ahead with the post-match angle having Lynch attacked in the cage by all the members of Damage CTRL.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Results – 1/30/23 (Royal Rumble fallout, Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley talk WrestleMania)
Tulsa, Oklahoma (BOK Center) “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” The WWE video leads us into the show. A video highlights Cody Rhodes’ dramatic return in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Rhodes entered at No. 30 and won the match. Rhodes’ dream of main eventing WrestleMania and winning the World Title is one step closer to reality.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Live Coverage Begins Tonight At 8:00 pm ET
*Live coverage of tonight’s WWE Raw will begin at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network and emanate from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As of this writing, no matches or segments have been announced for tonight’s show, which is the fallout from Saturday night’s Royal Rumble. It is expected that the build to Elimination Chamber will begin.
wrestleview.com
Photo: Sami Zayn trashes his Bloodline memorabilia
Following the beating he took by members of The Bloodline at last Saturday night’s Royal Rumble after turning on Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn posted a photo Twitter, showing he put his Bloodline memorabilia out with the trash. After Roman Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
wrestleview.com
New WWE 2K23 gameplay trailer includes WarGames and more
2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game. The new trailer shows gameplay clips, Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena, The Undertaker, Bad Bunny, Cody Rhodes, NXT Superstars Cora Jade and Alba Fyre, among others. The trailer also includes footage of WarGames. You...
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Post Royal Rumble Viewership And Key Demo
According to showbuzzdaily, Monday’s WWE Raw, which was the fallout from Saturday’s Royal Rumble, drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on the USA Network. This week’s number is down from last week’s 2.344 million viewers. The show drew an average of a 0.64 rating in...
wrestleview.com
Two Title Matches and more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS and emanate from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. -AEW TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match: Darby Allin defends against Samoa Joe. -TBS Championship Match: Jade Gargill defends against Red Velvet. -“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley.
wrestleview.com
Superstar returns to WWE on 1/30 episode of Raw, defeats The Miz
After being out of action with a quad injury for almost ten months, Rick Boogs made his return to WWE on the January 30 episode of WWE Raw. Boogs made his surprise to WWE return after Adam Pearce announced that Boogs is back and ready to work on Monday night’s. Boogs defeated The Miz in a quick match by pinfall.
wrestleview.com
Friday Night Ratings: WWE SmackDown And AEW Rampage
Last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average of 2.544 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 2.257 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown drew a 0.67 rating, which is up from the 0.55 rating the show had from the previous week.
wrestleview.com
New series featuring WWE Hall of Famer set to debut on A&E this April
According to multiple sources, including F4WOnline, a new A&E series featuring WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is set to debut on Sunday, April 9. It is also noted that the series, which is called “Stone Cold Takes on America” will have a ten-week run, ending on Sunday, June 11.
wrestleview.com
NXT Quick Results And Highlights: Go-Home Show For Vengeance Day
Below are highlights and quick match results (with video highlights) for Tuesday’s episode of NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Tuesday’s show was also the go-home show for this Saturday’s Vengeance Day. Quick match results and video highlights:. Indus Sher defeated The Creed Brothers. Zoey...
wrestleview.com
Undisputed Universal WWE Championship Match made official for WrestleMania 39
In the opening segment of Monday’s WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes mentioned Roman Reigns in his promo and talked about winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and more. Following Rhodes’s promo on Raw, WWE announced Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The event will take place on April 1 and 2 at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
