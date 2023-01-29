WWE has announced new matches for next week’s Raw, which will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. -Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. Lynch issued the challenge to Bayley during Monday night’s Raw after threatening to attack Dakota Kai, in which then Bayley accepted. The match was originally scheduled for Raw is 30. However, the match did not take place due to time constraints on the show. WWE, instead went ahead with the post-match angle having Lynch attacked in the cage by all the members of Damage CTRL.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO