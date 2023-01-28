ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher had OC interview with Buccaneers

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals coaching assistants aren’t getting as much attention as anticipated this offseason as other teams look to make key hires.

But quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher has officially entered the fray courtesy of an offensive coordinator interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pitcher, 36, has been instrumental in the development of Joe Burrow. He originally joined the coaching staff in 2016 as an assistant before fully taking over the quarterbacks coach role in 2020.

He joins current Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as the notable assistant to get looks from other teams so far, as Callahan interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts for their vacant head coach position.

Update: The Bengals quickly gave Pitcher a contract extension after interest from the Bucs and Ravens.

