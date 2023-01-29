The Rainbox Six Siege 2023 Invitational is right around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament. Every year, Ubisoft hosts the annual Six Invitational. The tournament gathers the best teams from around the world, marking the end of the previous year in professional Rainbow Six Siege. 2023’s iteration features 20 teams from four different regions staking their claim for the illustrious title.

