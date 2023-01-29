Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
EXCEL CEO apologises as LEC team’s crisis deepens
EXCEL’s flaws were there for everyone to see in plain sight as the team suffered another damaging defeat in the LEC, forcing the organization’s CEO to apologize to the fans. EXCEL went into their final game of Week 2, against a winless Astralis, hoping to bounce back from...
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 title update 7: Corner kick positioning, improved offside calls, more
FIFA 23 announced an upcoming title update 7 that addresses transfer market glitches, corner kick player positioning, and improves referee logic. Team of the Year usually provides one of the most memorable experiences of the year for FIFA fans, but bugs have marred FIFA 23’s promo. A glitch awarded players the incorrect version of TOTY Courtois, and bugged packs gave users World Cup players.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 pro sets $100,000 challenge for devs to complete Nuke contract
Warzone 2 pro Futives was not happy with Infinity Ward after failing to complete the nuke quest during a 19-hour stream, issueing a $100,000 challenge to the devs. Futives is one of the best Warzone 2 players around but his nearly day-long chase for a nuke took some unlucky twists and turns.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Competitive changes revealed: UI, ranked wins, matchmaking, more
The Overwatch 2 devs have revealed a plethora of changes coming to Competitive at the beginning of Season 3, mid-way through and at the start of Season 4. Players from all ranks have been critical of Overwatch 2’s ranked system since launch with the matchmaker frequently creating what they perceive to be uneven games with Bronze gamers going up against Grand Masters.
dexerto.com
CSGO legends GeT_RiGhT, olofmeister, more team up but fall short in IEM Brazil 2023 qualifiers
A group of CSGO royalty teamed up to play in the open qualifiers for this year’s IEM Brazil 2023, including legends like GeT_RiGhT, friberg, olofmeister, and more, but the veterans ultimately fell short. In 2014-2015, this would be the Swedish dream team, but unfortunately, the jaw-dropping lineup fell short...
dexerto.com
MW2 players call out “depressing” Season 2 content as Warzone 2 gets new map
Modern Warfare 2 players have called out the devs over what they perceive to be a “depressing” lack of content for multiplayer – as Warzone 2 receives a brand new Ashika Island Resurgence map. The launch of Warzone back in 2020 – alongside its wild success –...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players slam “all time low” Season 2 multiplayer content
Modern Warfare Season 2 begins on February 15, and a potentially lackluster offering of multiplayer content is worrying fans. Some Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer fans feel neglected over an inferred preferential treatment of Warzone 2. Infinity Ward announced a new resurgence map coming to the battle royale sequel and unveiled wide-sweeping changes in Season 2.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect calls Warzone 2 the “worst” CoD ever as he quits for PUBG
Dr Disrespect has, once again, hit out at Warzone 2, labeling it the “worst” Call of Duty game ever. In fact, he got so annoyed at it that he decided to make a return to PUBG. When it comes to laying down a judgment on a battle royale...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev confirms even more anti-cheat improvements coming in Season 16
An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that “even more” anti-cheat improvements are coming in Season 16 as players have been demanding more updates. With Season 16 of Apex Legends on the horizon, it’s safe to say the community is excited for the next fresh batch of content scheduled to arrive in February.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players slam Sojourn ‘special treatment’ in balance patches
Overwatch 2 players are urging Blizzard to step in with a substantial nerf for Sojourn, hinting that the hero may be getting special treatment after coming on top even after balance patches. Since its release, Blizzard has rolled out balance patches in an attempt to keep things fair and in...
dexerto.com
Logan Paul reveals how viral WWE Royal Rumble spot with Ricochet actually went wrong
Logan Paul’s most recent appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble has made waves online thanks to a viral, high-risk spot during the match. However, Paul revealed the moment didn’t exactly go according to plan and he hurt himself in the process. During episode 363 of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE...
dexerto.com
League of Legends 2023 patch schedule: All LoL updates & changes coming in Season 13
League of Legends Season 13 is now underway across 2023, which brings a whole bunch of new champions, reworks, champion nerfs and buffs, and more. Here are the dates and patch notes for every update in Season 13. The 13th season of League of Legends has begun and with it...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet announce Ceruledge & Armarouge for February Tera Raids
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have already tackled a number of powerful species in the new Tera Raid events, and now Paldea’s Ceruledge and Armarouge will be featured in February. Tera Raids are an exciting new feature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that are reminiscent of the Dynamax battles...
dexerto.com
The Witcher 4 fans call for simple economy rework in sequel
Witcher 4 fans want CD Projekt Red to make a simple change to the game’s economy to make it more true to the series lore. With developer CD Projekt Red giving details about The Witcher 4 swirling in 2022, fans of the series are buzzing about the possibilities this new trilogy could bring.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players disappointed after Primal Rumblings event removes Shiny mid-evos
The Primal Rumblings event has Pokemon Go players excited for Rayquza Raids, but a recent change to its infographics left players disappointed about the removal of Shiny middle evolutions. Pokemon Go events can be hit or miss with the player base. Some fly under the radar, featuring underwhelming Raid Bosses...
dexerto.com
CSGO’s player count keeps growing despite no updates from Valve
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive officially turned 10 years old last year, but, despite its legacy status, the game continues to gain players and bring old ones back – even as Valve goes months without any major updates. CS:GO has always been exceptionally popular, and as the leading shooter available on...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players furious as Ultra Friend XP is still broken
Pokemon Go players can earn XP by raising friendship levels through daily interactions. However, a bug in the system is plaguing those using the feature, and many players are being shorted their XP. Pokemon Go players are in a constant loop of experience grinding. Whether it is gathering up enough...
dexerto.com
How to watch Rainbow Six Invitational 2023
The Rainbox Six Siege 2023 Invitational is right around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament. Every year, Ubisoft hosts the annual Six Invitational. The tournament gathers the best teams from around the world, marking the end of the previous year in professional Rainbow Six Siege. 2023’s iteration features 20 teams from four different regions staking their claim for the illustrious title.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players delighted as “overpowered” Birdseye perk removed
The Warzone 2 developers have made the popular decision to remove the Birdseye perk and Revive pistol while fixing game-breaking bugs. Warzone 2 introduced a new perk system, restricting players to a choice between different preset perk packages. Unfortunately, bugs prevented the system from working as intended. Infinity Ward backtracked...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Mythic ‘Amaterasu’ Kiriko skin revealed for Season 3
Overwatch 2 finally confirmed a Mythic skin for Kiriko, coming as part of the Season 3 Premium Battle Pass. Overwatch 2 Season 3 begins on February 7, featuring one new map and Battle Pass, and hero balance changes. The Development team also uploaded a blog post on January 31 detailing big changes coming to the game’s matchmaking rating and ranking system. The devs also finally confirmed Credits are returning to OW2 in Season 3.
Comments / 0