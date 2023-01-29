Read full article on original website
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah athletic department rebounds from COVID year as football revenue tops $75M
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah's athletic department has rebounded well — and grown — since its COVID-disrupted year, according to the latest fiscal report released by the university in January. And it has the success of the football program to largely thank for it.
How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
Dozens of elk force shutdown of I-80, I-215; 4 elk die from vehicle collisions
SALT LAKE CITY — The elk are back. Dozens of elk by Salt Lake City's east bench caused traffic delays Wednesday on all roads near the I-215 and I-80 interchange, including the freeways and roads like Foothill Drive, according to the Utah Department of Transportation and state wildlife officials.
Power outages hit Salt Lake Valley as cold front settles in
SALT LAKE CITY — Over 2,000 customers reported power outages across the Salt Lake Valley Monday morning amid frigid temperatures, according to Rocky Mountain Power's outage map. The map said that 13 outages in Utah were affecting 2,240 customers. That changed to 19 outages affecting 205 customers along the...
90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice
OGDEN — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It's the second time she's retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years. But, for the second time, she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn't only because she loves teaching, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
Head-on collision near Eagle Mountain injures 2, closes highway
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Two people were taken to local hospitals in serious condition after a crash Monday on state Route 73 near Eagle Mountain. Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said there was a head-on collision on the highway, east of Eagle Mountain Boulevard. The crash occurred when a...
4 Layton Christian Academy administrators fired amid accusations of 'massive fraud' operation
LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy officials said they have fired four administrators at the school after receiving information about "financial malfeasance." Greg Miller, head of the school; Karen Miller, an administrator; Jared Miller, secondary education principal; and Lexie Miller, a student life advisor, are members of the same family and were all terminated.
2 Northrop Grumman employees dead after being found unconscious
WEST VALLEY CITY — Two Northrop Grumman employees are dead after West Valley firefighters and police officers responded to Northrop Grumman at 6478 W. 5400 South Monday night regarding two employees who were found unconscious. Fire department crews attempted life-saving measures before taking the two employees to a hospital,...
Taylorsville police looking for gunman in double killing
TAYLORSVILLE — Two people were shot and killed late Monday night while in a car at a Taylorsville apartment complex. The search for the gunman continued Tuesday. Two people in a Honda were at the Atherton Park Apartments, 4545 S. Atherton Drive (1075 West), about 11:30 p.m. Monday when both the driver and passenger were shot. Multiple bullet holes were found in the car's windshield and the driver's side window, said Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill.
Alcohol suspected in wrong-way I-15 crash that killed driver
NORTH SALT LAKE — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 early Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
House cleaning argument ends with man running over wife, police say
PROVO — An American Fork man was charged Monday with running over his estranged wife while their kids were in the vehicle. Timothy James Fawcett, 33, is charged in 4th District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony; and damaging a phone, a class B misdemeanor.
Police arrest student accused of firing gun at Taylorsville High
TAYLORSVILLE — Police arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday who they say fired a gun in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School last week. On Thursday, a confrontation between six students — all between the ages of 15 and 17 — in the parking lot of the high school, 5225 S. Redwood Road, culminated in a shot or shots being fired, according to police. No injuries were reported.
Videos shows chaotic scenes leading to Salt Lake police shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Body camera videos released Wednesday show chaotic scenes at several locations during a confrontation between Salt Lake police officers and two wanted fugitives that ended in one of the men being shot and killed by police. On Jan. 13, the Salt Lake City Police Department's...
Pedestrian in crosswalk dies after being hit by 2 cars in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man crossing a Salt Lake street in a crosswalk was hit by two vehicles and killed Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the Fairpark neighborhood, at 1200 West and 600 North, just before 8:20 a.m. Salt Lake police say Alan Dice, 69, was crossing 600 North in a crosswalk when he was first hit by a station wagon.
Pleasant Grove man admits to handcuffing, threatening girlfriend
PROVO — A Pleasant Grove man admitted to holding his girlfriend in his home, handcuffing her, putting a gun to her head and threatening to harm or kill her. Hector Ortega, 44, pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.
West Valley woman was impaired with drugs when she hit, killed man, charges say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman accused of running over and killing a man lying in the road in West Valley City last year is now facing criminal charges accusing her of driving while under the influence. Amber Larae Marquez, 45, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday in...
It's a date! Check out these great date night ideas in Ogden
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. It's easy to get stuck in the dinner-and-a-movie dating rut. Ogden's array of independent restaurants and multiplex movie theaters keep it as a safe option, but there are plenty of alternatives around town to spice things up. Here are a few of our favorite date night ideas in Ogden.
Drug deal gone bad led to double killing in Taylorsville, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A gun battle inside a car during a drug deal gone bad resulted in the deaths of two people Monday night in Taylorsville, including the gunman who started the confrontation, according to police. Rafael Antonio Torres, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Tuesday night...
