Oregon expert previews the Arizona men’s basketball game, makes a prediction
Arizona showed last weekend that it knows how to learn from its mistakes, particularly against the team it made those mistakes against. The Wildcats avenged their home loss to Washington State and then dismantled a Washington team they had to rally from down 14 to beat in the previous matchup.
Oregon vs Arizona: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
In need of a major boost, can the Ducks pull a second massive upset or do the Wildcats get revenge at home?. TV schedule: Thursday, February 2, 10:30 pm ET. ESPN. It hasn’t necessarily been pretty this season for Oregon (13-9), but the Ducks are trying to stay above water. They’ve had some dreadful performances this season, including home losses to UC Irvine and Utah Valley, a blowout loss at Colorado, and a bad loss to Stanford just over a week ago. However, this team managed to upend this very Arizona team back on January 14th; does Dana Altman’s team have another upset in them?
Former Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner transfers to UNLV
Former Arizona safety Jaxen Turner announced on Wednesday that he's transferring to UNLV to play for first-year head coach Barry Odom. Turner, a three-year starter for the Wildcats, joined Arizona in 2019 under the Kevin Sumlin regime and played 33 games at the UA — 23 in the last two seasons.
In the spirit of Dick Tomey, Arizona again has embraced its Polynesian roots
In many ways, the Polynesian moʻomeheu, or culture, has been the backbone of the Arizona Wildcats football program going back to the start of the Dick Tomey era well over 30 years ago. Tomey, an icon in Hawaii since his days as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, used...
Signing Day Profile: Washington transfer LB Daniel Heimuli signs with Arizona
Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football. Read on below for the profile of Washington transfer linebacker Daniel Heimuli. Basic...
Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 5 in AP Top 25
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following a weekend road sweep of the Washington schools, the Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Wildcats (19-3) moved up a spot from No. 6. Purdue (21-1) hung on to the top spot, followed...
UA swimmer Ty Wells passes away at age 23
A recent member of Arizona’s men’s swim team has unexpectedly passed away. 23-year-old Ty Wells died earlier this week. No cause of death was given. Wells spent 2018-22 with the program, specializing in the breaststroke for the Wildcats. During the 2022 Pac-12 Championships he set personal bests in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter breast, and last June competed in the USA Olympic Team Trials in Omaha for the 2022 Tokyo Games.
Photos: 50 years of McKale Center at the University of Arizona
McKale Memorial Center on the University of Arizona campus is the home of Arizona Wildcats basketball, gymnastics and volleyball. Construction began in 1971. Bear Down Gym, built in 1928, was not suited to handle the crowds and the needs of modern athletics as the basketball program became more prominent. Named...
K9 retires from Tucson Border Patrol
A K9 German Shepard is enjoying retirement after serving five and a half years with the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense Moving into The Refinery at New University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges
TUCSON, Ariz. – Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is the first corporate tenant at the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing approximately 14,000 square feet of office space just minutes away from the University of Arizona (UA) main campus. The park’s offerings extend beyond bricks and mortar boundaries to provide customized business development support that ensures companies are plugged into the resources of the University of Arizona.
The Old West And Hollywood Are Doing Just Fine In Arizona
If you are a fan of westerns, you've probably already seen this place a zillion times. I love westerns ... biker movies, horror, comedy and music documentaries round out my top 5 ... and I've seen hundreds, if not thousands. Westerns are practically what todays movie industry was built on.
Benson, Arizona – January 2023 – Train Park
The small town of Benson, Arizona is along the Southern Pacific lines about 60 miles east of Tucson. Amtrak trains stop here 6 times a week, 3 eastbound and 3 westbound. Technically the official Amtrak station is a little metal shelter, but fortunately the town has built a replica of the original station, which is used as a visitor center.
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
Who was Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'?
Dozens of Tucsonans gathered at Tohono Chul Gardens to honor and celebrate the life of Lydia Reis on Monday.
Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry. Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity. Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among...
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
Vivace: A Long Awaited, Updated Dining Review
We had planned on celebrating Neighbor Roy’s 90th birthday at Vivace Italian Restaurant in Tucson for several weeks. Why Vivace? Well, it is one of the very few Southern Arizona restaurants that has earned a Five Sagauo rating on the Guide. The day finally came in late January 2023 and what a great celebration it was. Invitees included our Canadian friends, Richard and Wendy, who spend the better part of the Winter and Spring ensconced in our casita. They say it has to do with the bone-chilling cold at their home in Alberta (like minus 40 degrees). Anyway, Ms. Karen and I were happy to have them join us. They had met Neighbor Roy several years ago when Roy showed them his magnificent Native American basket collection which he recently donated to Tohono Chul Park.
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over the weekend, the Tucson Unified School District was hit by computer hackers who are now holding its data hostage. On Monday, Jan. 30, it forced schools to do ]work offline. Early Monday, staff across the district found a letter in their printers. The...
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp
There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
