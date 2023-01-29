ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL News

Family of murdered Franklin Co. 19-year-old calls for justice; investigators share details of fatal shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Franklin County over the weekend is calling for justice. Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and they’re sharing new details about the minutes leading up to the shooting.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?

PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
PRINCETON, NC
cbs17

Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Officer Injured During Altercation At Carolina Premium Outlets

SMITHFIELD – A Smithfield police officer was injured after responded to Carolina Premium Outlets, at 1025 Outlet Center Drive. At 6:57pm Thursday, police were dispatched for multiple 911 calls reporting a male allegedly choking a female. Officer J.A. Boyce was the first officer on scene and attempted to take...
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wreck leads to arrest of Wilson man in stolen-vehicle spree

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man involved in an early Saturday morning wreck has been charged in connection with the theft of two vehicles. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Tarboro and Garner streets at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting

The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

WRAL

Durham leaders work on solving gun violence issue from the ground up

At least 20 people have been shot in Durham this month, with 96 shootings reported overall since the first day of 2023 - a higher number than the previous two years. At least 20 people have been shot in Durham this month, with 96 shootings reported overall since the first day of 2023 - a higher number than the previous two years.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake County Sheriff impostor swindles Myrtle Beach woman of $8,000 in gift card scam, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) — A man posing as a Wake County Sheriff swindled a Myrtle Beach woman out of $8,000 through a gift card scam, police said Tuesday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a woman reported a man, dressed as a member of the sheriff’s office, told the woman to purchase Target gift cards from different retailers of amounts of roughly $500 as part of a ploy to avoid being arrested.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL

jocoreport.com

Handcuffed Suspect Escapes Custody

KENLY – A suspect detained by law enforcement officers managed to escape. Around 8:19pm Sunday, a deputy with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to patrol the Town of Kenly, was dispatched to a report of a window that had just been shattered at Kenly Community Church. The...
KENLY, NC

