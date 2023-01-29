Read full article on original website
Family of murdered Franklin Co. 19-year-old calls for justice; investigators share details of fatal shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Franklin County over the weekend is calling for justice. Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and they’re sharing new details about the minutes leading up to the shooting.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Apex while trying to resell watch
APEX, N.C. — A man told Apex police he was robbed at gunpoint while trying to resell a watch. Police said three people met the man around 9:30 Monday night in the 400 block of West Street in Apex. Two people showed interest in the watch, but the man couldn't settle on a price.
13-year-old arrested in connection with Wayne County Schools threat
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a school threat that was posted on social media.
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
Police Officer Injured During Altercation At Carolina Premium Outlets
SMITHFIELD – A Smithfield police officer was injured after responded to Carolina Premium Outlets, at 1025 Outlet Center Drive. At 6:57pm Thursday, police were dispatched for multiple 911 calls reporting a male allegedly choking a female. Officer J.A. Boyce was the first officer on scene and attempted to take...
Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
Wreck leads to arrest of Wilson man in stolen-vehicle spree
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man involved in an early Saturday morning wreck has been charged in connection with the theft of two vehicles. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Tarboro and Garner streets at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.
2 men killed in Durham quadruple shooting identified
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in north Durham.
Organizers in Durham call for police reform after deaths of Tyre Nichols and Darryl Williams
The group, Durham Beyond Policing, held a press conference to address police accountability today.
Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting
The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
SBI searches home of former Granville sheriff
The legal problems continue to pile up for Brindell Wilkins. The legal problems continue to pile up for Brindell Wilkins. Reporter: Cullen BrowderWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
Employees sought shelter in cooler during North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting, 911 calls reveal
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “There’s a shooting. Please now. Please now.”. That plea for help came in the first of a series of 911 calls released Monday night by the Raleigh Police Department stemming from the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh.
Family of 19-year-old shot, killed in Franklin County want justice
Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office say Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and they're sharing new details about the minutes leading up to the shooting. Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office say Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and...
Durham leaders work on solving gun violence issue from the ground up
At least 20 people have been shot in Durham this month, with 96 shootings reported overall since the first day of 2023 - a higher number than the previous two years. At least 20 people have been shot in Durham this month, with 96 shootings reported overall since the first day of 2023 - a higher number than the previous two years.
Wake County Sheriff impostor swindles Myrtle Beach woman of $8,000 in gift card scam, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) — A man posing as a Wake County Sheriff swindled a Myrtle Beach woman out of $8,000 through a gift card scam, police said Tuesday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a woman reported a man, dressed as a member of the sheriff’s office, told the woman to purchase Target gift cards from different retailers of amounts of roughly $500 as part of a ploy to avoid being arrested.
2 killed, 2 hurt in Durham shooting
Durham police say they got a call about a shooting on Sudbury Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Durham leaders turn eye toward DPD's specialized crime unit
In the aftermath of the brutal events in Memphis, Durham city leaders want an update on the PD's Crime Area Target Team (CATT). It's a citywide operation where officers conduct patrols where there's been violent activity.
Man shoots girlfriend then turns gun on himself
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday. The sheriff's office said a man shot his girlfriend, then called 911. After 4 p.m., deputies went to the home at 280 Whippoorwill Lane, where the reported shooting happened. When deputies arrived, they heard more...
Handcuffed Suspect Escapes Custody
KENLY – A suspect detained by law enforcement officers managed to escape. Around 8:19pm Sunday, a deputy with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to patrol the Town of Kenly, was dispatched to a report of a window that had just been shattered at Kenly Community Church. The...
