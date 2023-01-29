On the heels of its first eight-win season since 2013, Texas Tech football has released its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The slate features matchups with new Big 12 members Birmingham Young University, the University of Central Florida and Houston, including the Red Raiders' first trip to Provo, Utah in program history to face the BYU Cougars on Oct. 21. Additionally, Tech's Nov. 18 meeting with UCF is its first in program history, according to Tech Athletics.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO