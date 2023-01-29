Read full article on original website
University Daily
Tech football releases 2023 slate
On the heels of its first eight-win season since 2013, Texas Tech football has released its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The slate features matchups with new Big 12 members Birmingham Young University, the University of Central Florida and Houston, including the Red Raiders' first trip to Provo, Utah in program history to face the BYU Cougars on Oct. 21. Additionally, Tech's Nov. 18 meeting with UCF is its first in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech mounts 23-point comeback, tops No. 13 ISU in overtime
The Texas Tech men's basketball team earned its first Big 12 win Monday night, overcoming a monumental deficit to defeat No. 13 Iowa State, 80-77, in overtime at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders' 23-point comeback marked their largest in program history, according to Tech Athletics. "I can't you tell...
Lubbock prepares for freeze, factors students should consider
In the midst of an extreme cold front, Texas Tech is taking measures to protect its students. Classes have been delayed, canceled, or moved online; warnings have been issued and encouragements to stay warm and safe have been posted on nearly every social media site. With Tech making its own preparations for the freeze, students can be doing the same.
Student pet owners should be more responsible
During the academic year, it is common for students to take in a furry friend for company. After my first semester at Texas Tech, I made the decision to bring my childhood cat to Lubbock, instilling a sense of home and comfort in my life away from home. While owning...
