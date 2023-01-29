UTAH STATE HEADS TO GEM STATE FOR MRGC DUAL MEET AT BOISE STATE. Utah State (1-4, 1-3 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference) returns to action on Friday, Feb. 3, when the Aggies take on Boise State (0-5, 0-2 MRGC) at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. The MRGC dual meet featuing the Aggies and Broncos is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

