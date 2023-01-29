ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Siskind Named To American Athletic Conference Preseason Team

IRVING, TEXAS – Lilly Siskind of the Old Dominion Women's Lacrosse team was named to the American Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team the conference announced Tuesday. Siskind was a first team all-conference representative last season for the Monarchs and is entering her fifth season for ODU. In her first...
