From Feb. 3-19, Charlotte’s South End will showcase an array of interactive light installations, Rail Trail Lights. This event is one part of the work in progress that is the Charlotte Rail Trail, a developing urban trail through the city that will feature a variety of public art installations, gardens and other spaces. The project uses the existing walkway along the LYNX Blue Line and stretches 3.5 miles.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO