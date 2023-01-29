Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former officer speaks on deadly Memphis traffic stop
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Body camera footage was released of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols. The videos are disturbing in many ways. They raise many questions about the state of policing and especially concerns about police brutality. We took questions to a former Greensboro police officer. WFMY News 2's...
WYFF4.com
Protestors gather in Asheville following release of Memphis police body-cam footage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — People made their way to Pack Square in Downtown Asheville to voice their frustrations about the incident that took Tyre Nichols's life and in their eyes every voice matters. "This is a daily occurrence with people dying by police terror, by police violence, and killer police....
Memphis police chief is Durham’s former police chief: What Durham city leaders said about her impact on use of force numbers
Davis, who currently serves as Memphis' police chief, used to serve as Durham's police chief.
One injured in Southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Friday. Police responded to a shooting around 3:50 p.m. on the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD […]
Have You Seen Him? Missing Charlotte man left home, didn’t return
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is missing after leaving home for an appointment and never returning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. John Corrigan, 70, was last seen around 9 a.m. in a vehicle at his home near 7000 Ambleside Drive in north Charlotte. Corrigan had been traveling to an appointment on North […]
Woman found shot to death in bedroom: Rock Hill PD
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was found shot to death in the bedroom of a Rock Hill home overnight, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:17 a.m. at a home on Harrison Street. A 67-year-old woman was found in the bedroom suffering from gunshot […]
wpde.com
SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
iredellfreenews.com
MPD: Suspects in attempted armed robbery apprehended after multi-agency investigation
Two suspects in an early Tuesday morning attempted robbery in Mooresville are in custody following a multi-agency investigation. The Mooresville Police Department announced the arrest Zion Michael Roberts, 20, of Charlotte in connection with the attempted armed robbery at 119 Super Sport Drive. A 17-year-old accomplice, whose name was withheld, was also apprehended.
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
Niner Times
Charlotte Rail Trail Lights 2023
From Feb. 3-19, Charlotte’s South End will showcase an array of interactive light installations, Rail Trail Lights. This event is one part of the work in progress that is the Charlotte Rail Trail, a developing urban trail through the city that will feature a variety of public art installations, gardens and other spaces. The project uses the existing walkway along the LYNX Blue Line and stretches 3.5 miles.
Niner Times
Opinion: Students should consider living on campus to be involved with campus life
It is important that students thoughtfully consider affordability and lifestyle necessities when choosing where to live during college since there are benefits to living on and off campus. There are three main options for housing: living in on-campus residence halls, off-campus student apartments in University City or living off-campus with...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in deadly interstate crash
A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 85 early Saturday morning, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Ridgeway says that the incident happened on I-85 around 6:20 a.m. near mile marker 72. According to Ridgeway, a pedestrian was stepping out of a disabled vehicle stopped...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 26th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, January 26th. *All are presumed guilty until proven innocent.
Niner Times
The Homage Exhibit comes to UNC Charlotte
In honor of Black History Month, the Office of Identity, Equity and Engagement; Fraternity and Sorority Life; and Student Involvement will sponsor the Homage Exhibit's Black History Month Program exhibit. The Homage Exhibit is a series of traveling installations showcasing African American history and featuring primary documents and historical artifacts....
Niner Times
Charlotte men's tennis loses both matchups during ITA Kickoff Weekend
Charlotte men's tennis traveled to Knoxville, Tenn., to play in the ITA Kickoff on Jan. 27-28. Charlotte fell to the University of Oklahoma on the first day and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on the second day. Against the Sooners. On the first day of the ITA Kickoff, Charlotte...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Superior Court Report (January 17 session)
District Attorney Sarah Kirkman’s Office announced dispositions in the following cases, which were heard during the January 17 session of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ Anitra Gregory pleaded guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 12-24 months suspended. ♦ Brittany Blackwood pleaded guilty to...
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man And Charged With Felony Drug Offenses
On Wednesday, January 25, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the residence of Daniel Shane Russell, age 45 of Hiddenite. The residence is located off York Institute Road. Russell was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony maintaining...
