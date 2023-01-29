ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart joining Liberty

Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has opted to play for the New York Liberty, she announced Wednesday on social media. Stewart, who was the top WNBA free agent on the market this winter, made her decision known by shedding one jersey to reveal a Liberty T-shirt during a six-second video posted to her Twitter feed -- complete with Alicia Keys signing about New York in the background.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Colleges with the most Olympians since Tokyo 2020

Best Universities compiled data from Team USA to identify the schools with the highest concentration of college athletes turned Olympians. Originally published on best-universities.net, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

