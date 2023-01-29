Read full article on original website
NASCAR easing back on wheel nut penalties for 2023 season
NASCAR Cup Series teams will not be as severely punished this season if a wheel comes off while in competition. Instead of an automatic four-race suspension for two pit crew members and the crew chief, the penalty will be instead be based on whether the wheel came off the car while on pit road, on the racetrack, and whether the race is under a green flag or yellow flag.
IndyCar unveils new medical trailer
The NTT IndyCar Series spent the off-season working with vendors to finish the outfitting of a new and more expansive medical trailer that will make its operational debut later this week at its Spring Training session held at the Thermal Club. In working with its medical staff and the local...
Job 1 done: How Acura and HPD started the new GTP era on top
“You would have put quite a lot of money on it just being staggered — someone is on the lead lap, someone is 10 laps down — and it came down to the very end,” said Honda Performance Development President David Salters after the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Race Industry Week interview: IndyCar’s Jay Frye
Jay Frye, President of IndyCar, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Frye looks back on a record-breaking season that included the fastest pole speed, fastest front row and fastest field in the history of the Indianapolis 500 while on-track passing records, first recorded in 2006, were broken at five events. As an indicator of overall series health, 2022 also featured growing entry lists with more paddock expansion expected in 2023. Hosted by Paul Pfanner of RACER.com.
McLaren can call on Schumacher as F1 reserve option
McLaren can utilize Mick Schumacher as one of its reserve drivers as part of its technical partnership with Mercedes, the team has confirmed. Schumacher has joined Mercedes in a reserve driver role after being dropped by Haas at the end of last season, and is currently the only confirmed back-up on the team’s books. Previously it had two options in Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne, but de Vries has since been given a race seat at AlphaTauri while Vandoorne joined the Aston Martin set-up as a reserve.
Haas back in black with 2023 livery
Haas has unveiled its livery for 2023, with a predominantly black design as a result of its new title partnership with MoneyGram. Gene Haas’ team becomes the first Formula 1 constructor to reveal the look of its 2023 car, with the VF-23 set to be largely black with white running up the nose and along the side of the engine cover. With red front and rear wings, the three colors match the MoneyGram logo but also are not a massive departure from past Haas designs.
NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured
17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
INSIGHT: Winward's almost-Cinderella story at the Rolex 24
Winward Racing has been Cinderella before. Showing up as IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Rolex 24 at Daytona rookies in 2021, the team won GTD in one of America’s toughest endurance races in its first attempt. No longer rookies, its 2023 Rolex 24 was possibly more epic, and nearly had the same result.
NASCAR outlines rule changes for 2023 season
NASCAR has announced a series of update to policies and procedures for its Cup Series events this season. In addition to the move away from automatic four-race suspensions for wheel nut penalties, the series has made safety changes made to the rear and center clips of the vehicle in response to injuries last season caused by the stiffness of the car in certain types of impacts.
Andretti Autosport confident of 2023 IndyCar rebound
Michael Andretti’s NTT IndyCar Series program has found itself in an uncomfortable place over the last two seasons. For a team that’s accustomed to having a firm hold on a coveted spot within IndyCar’s “Big 3” teams alongside Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing, Andretti Autosport’s been displaced by the emerging Arrow McLaren operation.
Four races, three circuits for 2023 F5000 Revival race series
Seb Coppola, president of the Formula 5000 Drivers Association. has announced a four-race U.S. schedule for the group’s revival series for the beloved open-wheel formula. “I am pleased to be able to announce a season of racing events at three of North America’s best race tracks where Formula 5000 cars competed from 1968 to 1976 — and will compete again in 2023,” said Coppola.
Garage 56 testing kicks into gear at Daytona
Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button and Jimmie Johnson put a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 through its paces for the first time at Daytona International Speedway on Tuesday, kicking off its preparation for the 100th anniversary 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. Rockenfeller and Johnson have already logged more than 2,000...
Herbst to drive RWR No. 15 at Daytona
Riley Herbst has been tapped to drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing in the season-opening Daytona 500 next month. SunnyD will be the primary partner on the car. It will be Herbst’s debut in the NASCAR Cup Series. “It’s great to have Riley making his...
Possibilities ‘wide open’ for F1 teams to make technical gains, says Aston deputy TD
The ability for teams to make big improvements with their 2023 cars is “wide open” across the grid, according to Aston Martin Racing’s deputy technical director Eric Blandin. The Frenchman has worked for Red Bull, Ferrari and had a significant stint at Mercedes before joining Aston Martin...
Haas VF-23 set for February 11 shakedown
The first miles for the new Haas VF-23 will take place at Silverstone on February 11, in what is likely to be the first time the 2023 car is seen. Haas has unveiled its new livery for this season – a predominantly black design in partnership with new title sponsor MoneyGram – on a previous car rendering. But the 2023 car will be running for the first time in a shakedown at Silverstone a week on Saturday before the car heads to Bahrain for pre-season testing from February 23-25.
The RACER Mailbag, February 1
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Radical Motorsport introduces the SR10 XX
Radical Motorsport, the UK’s largest race car manufacturer, has confirmed it has upgraded its popular SR10 to SR10 XXR format. The introduction of the SR10 XXR comes just one month after the latest model, the SR3 XXR, was released, aligning its two most popular race cars under the XXR banner.
