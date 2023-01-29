Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah athletic department rebounds from COVID year as football revenue tops $75M
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah's athletic department has rebounded well — and grown — since its COVID-disrupted year, according to the latest fiscal report released by the university in January. And it has the success of the football program to largely thank for it.
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
ksl.com
Dozens of elk force shutdown of I-80, I-215; 4 elk die from vehicle collisions
SALT LAKE CITY — The elk are back. Dozens of elk by Salt Lake City's east bench caused traffic delays Wednesday on all roads near the I-215 and I-80 interchange, including the freeways and roads like Foothill Drive, according to the Utah Department of Transportation and state wildlife officials.
ksl.com
Power outages hit Salt Lake Valley as cold front settles in
SALT LAKE CITY — Over 2,000 customers reported power outages across the Salt Lake Valley Monday morning amid frigid temperatures, according to Rocky Mountain Power's outage map. The map said that 13 outages in Utah were affecting 2,240 customers. That changed to 19 outages affecting 205 customers along the...
ksl.com
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
ksl.com
4 Layton Christian Academy administrators fired amid accusations of 'massive fraud' operation
LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy officials said they have fired four administrators at the school after receiving information about "financial malfeasance." Greg Miller, head of the school; Karen Miller, an administrator; Jared Miller, secondary education principal; and Lexie Miller, a student life advisor, are members of the same family and were all terminated.
ksl.com
Plant is likely to blame for 19 elk deaths in Mapleton, DWR says
MAPLETON — A certain plant is likely to blame for the deaths of 19 elk found in Mapleton over the span of a week, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Monday. When you live as close to the mountains as residents do in Mapleton, it's not a surprise to see elk herds on the move.
ksl.com
Prosecutors decline to file charges in West Valley shooting death
WEST VALLEY CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office is declining to file criminal charges against a man who was arrested last month for investigation of aggravated murder. On Dec. 27, Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden, was shot at the Redwood apartments, 4000 S. Redwood Road in...
ksl.com
90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice
OGDEN — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It's the second time she's retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years. But, for the second time, she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn't only because she loves teaching, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
ksl.com
Alcohol suspected in wrong-way I-15 crash that killed driver
NORTH SALT LAKE — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 early Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
ksl.com
2 weapons displayed, shots fired in road rage incident, UHP says
SPANISH FORK — A road rage incident in Spanish Fork Canyon early Monday led to multiple shots being fired, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. About 12:40 a.m., troopers responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 6 near the mouth of the canyon involving a sedan and a semitruck.
ksl.com
House cleaning argument ends with man running over wife, police say
PROVO — An American Fork man was charged Monday with running over his estranged wife while their kids were in the vehicle. Timothy James Fawcett, 33, is charged in 4th District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony; and damaging a phone, a class B misdemeanor.
ksl.com
Head-on collision near Eagle Mountain injures 2, closes highway
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Two people were taken to local hospitals in serious condition after a crash Monday on state Route 73 near Eagle Mountain. Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said there was a head-on collision on the highway, east of Eagle Mountain Boulevard. The crash occurred when a...
ksl.com
Taylorsville police looking for gunman in double killing
TAYLORSVILLE — Two people were shot and killed late Monday night while in a car at a Taylorsville apartment complex. The search for the gunman continued Tuesday. Two people in a Honda were at the Atherton Park Apartments, 4545 S. Atherton Drive (1075 West), about 11:30 p.m. Monday when both the driver and passenger were shot. Multiple bullet holes were found in the car's windshield and the driver's side window, said Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill.
ksl.com
5-vehicle accident on I-15 snarls traffic in Utah County
LINDON — A multivehicle car accident on northbound I-15 near Lindon shut down traffic and caused commuting delays Monday evening. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said five cars were involved in the accident, including a U-Haul box truck. The crash originally blocked the left three lanes of traffic but got pushed over to the right after emergency services arrived, Roden said.
ksl.com
It's a date! Check out these great date night ideas in Ogden
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. It's easy to get stuck in the dinner-and-a-movie dating rut. Ogden's array of independent restaurants and multiplex movie theaters keep it as a safe option, but there are plenty of alternatives around town to spice things up. Here are a few of our favorite date night ideas in Ogden.
ksl.com
Pedestrian in crosswalk dies after being hit by 2 cars in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man crossing a Salt Lake street in a crosswalk was hit by two vehicles and killed Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the Fairpark neighborhood, at 1200 West and 600 North, just before 8:20 a.m. Salt Lake police say Alan Dice, 69, was crossing 600 North in a crosswalk when he was first hit by a station wagon.
ksl.com
Police arrest student accused of firing gun at Taylorsville High
TAYLORSVILLE — Police arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday who they say fired a gun in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School last week. On Thursday, a confrontation between six students — all between the ages of 15 and 17 — in the parking lot of the high school, 5225 S. Redwood Road, culminated in a shot or shots being fired, according to police. No injuries were reported.
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man admits to handcuffing, threatening girlfriend
PROVO — A Pleasant Grove man admitted to holding his girlfriend in his home, handcuffing her, putting a gun to her head and threatening to harm or kill her. Hector Ortega, 44, pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
West Valley woman was impaired with drugs when she hit, killed man, charges say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman accused of running over and killing a man lying in the road in West Valley City last year is now facing criminal charges accusing her of driving while under the influence. Amber Larae Marquez, 45, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday in...
