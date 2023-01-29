Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
globalconstructionreview.com
Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m
Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
thedailytexan.com
Austin rental market relatively uncompetitive, study finds
Austin has one of the least competitive renting markets in Texas, a result of a 2.9% increase in apartment buildings last year, according to a study analyzing 2022 renting markets. The Austin market, which includes surrounding cities such as Round Rock, San Marcos and Cedar Park, ranks as the sixth...
Citywide campaign to help recruit public service positions in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is launching a citywide hiring campaign to help with recruiting across the organization. According to a press release from the City, the campaign will target people wanting to get into public service. The City's key message behind this hiring event is "Get Hired! It's more than just a job. Find a career with the City of Austin."
Austin Energy reports 155,000+ customers without power
Power outages in Austin and Central Texas on February 1
ACC ranks in top 10 best Texas community colleges
The Austin Community College District was ranked in the top 10 best community colleges in Texas, according to a report.
austinmonthly.com
Meet Austin’s Most Eligible Singles – 2023
Ambitious? Check. Attractive? Check. Philanthropic? Check. Available? Check, check! After combing through more than 1,100 nominations from our readers, we are thrilled to present the top 12 most eligible singles in Austin. Want to meet these incredible individuals—and raise some money for animals in need? Join us Feb. 9 at Superstition for our Singles in the City 2023 party, benefiting Austin Pets Alive!
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and many have decided to cancel or delay school. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The...
Substitute teacher shortage across Austin ISD; vacancies being filled
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is working to combat the teacher shortage crisis that many districts are facing across the country. AISD is seeing a rising demand for substitutes throughout the district, and the distirct is always looking for more. For the 2022-23 school year, AISD...
Austin ISD, Central Texas schools closing Thursday amid mass outage
The National Weather Service winter storm warning extends to 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Records: Pflugerville superintendent told staff he was ‘disgusted’ by former teacher’s comment
School personnel records reveal it was a Texas pastor and eighth-grade teacher who was caught on cell phone video telling Black middle school students “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”
ACRE Announces Closing of $111M in Loans for Two Multifamily Properties in Pflugerville, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has finalized two loans totaling $111 million with TerraCap Management, LLC (“TerraCap”), to support two multifamily properties in Pflugerville, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005149/en/ ‘The Beacon at Pfluger Farm’, a 258-unit multifamily development in Pflugerville, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
Austin Chronicle
These Restaurants Have 86’d Service Today
Local dining spots shutter themselves against the weather. Because, if a certain number of staff and/or customers are killed or incapacitated in a motorcrash, what’s the point in running a food-mongering community hub at all. We mean, that’s what it comes down to, right?. And this day’s rain...
kut.org
Austin’s Taco Mile takes eaters off the trendy taco path
Austin is known for its trendy food scene, but a lone stretch of “diamond-in-the-rough” food spots and taquerias have earned the monicker “Austin’s Taco Mile.” They prove once again it’s best to not judge a book by its cover. And who else would we...
City to tackle staffing shortages with recruitment campaign
- In response to department-wide staffing shortages, on Feb. 1 the City of Austin is launching its first-ever citywide recruitment campaign to fill essential public service positions.
Houston Chronicle
A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
LIVE BLOG: Freezing weather causing power outages
Freezing weather continues Tuesday -- expected to last until Thursday -- causing traffic hazards and school closures.
tinyhousetalk.com
Park Model Tiny Home with Option for Lot Rent in Liberty Hill, Texas
This 399-square-foot park model tiny house is called the “Monarca Kendall 1/1” — it has a ground-floor bedroom and a bedroom loft with access via a staircase. The bathroom has a stunning walk-in tile shower and there’s a lot of storage in the kitchen. The covered front porch, however, is this home’s most remarkable feature. There are a number of land lease options in the area if you’re interested. It’s for sale for $65K in Liberty Hill, Texas.
College football recruiting rankings: Where Texas teams sit on eve of NSD
The Longhorns lead the Lone Star State when it comes to recruiting rankings.
Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new mixed-use development
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Comments / 0