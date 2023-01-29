ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m

Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
thedailytexan.com

Austin rental market relatively uncompetitive, study finds

Austin has one of the least competitive renting markets in Texas, a result of a 2.9% increase in apartment buildings last year, according to a study analyzing 2022 renting markets. The Austin market, which includes surrounding cities such as Round Rock, San Marcos and Cedar Park, ranks as the sixth...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Citywide campaign to help recruit public service positions in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is launching a citywide hiring campaign to help with recruiting across the organization. According to a press release from the City, the campaign will target people wanting to get into public service. The City's key message behind this hiring event is "Get Hired! It's more than just a job. Find a career with the City of Austin."
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Meet Austin’s Most Eligible Singles – 2023

Ambitious? Check. Attractive? Check. Philanthropic? Check. Available? Check, check! After combing through more than 1,100 nominations from our readers, we are thrilled to present the top 12 most eligible singles in Austin. Want to meet these incredible individuals—and raise some money for animals in need? Join us Feb. 9 at Superstition for our Singles in the City 2023 party, benefiting Austin Pets Alive!
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and many have decided to cancel or delay school. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Substitute teacher shortage across Austin ISD; vacancies being filled

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is working to combat the teacher shortage crisis that many districts are facing across the country. AISD is seeing a rising demand for substitutes throughout the district, and the distirct is always looking for more. For the 2022-23 school year, AISD...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

ACRE Announces Closing of $111M in Loans for Two Multifamily Properties in Pflugerville, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has finalized two loans totaling $111 million with TerraCap Management, LLC (“TerraCap”), to support two multifamily properties in Pflugerville, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005149/en/ ‘The Beacon at Pfluger Farm’, a 258-unit multifamily development in Pflugerville, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austin Chronicle

These Restaurants Have 86’d Service Today

Local dining spots shutter themselves against the weather. Because, if a certain number of staff and/or customers are killed or incapacitated in a motorcrash, what’s the point in running a food-mongering community hub at all. We mean, that’s what it comes down to, right?. And this day’s rain...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin’s Taco Mile takes eaters off the trendy taco path

Austin is known for its trendy food scene, but a lone stretch of “diamond-in-the-rough” food spots and taquerias have earned the monicker “Austin’s Taco Mile.” They prove once again it’s best to not judge a book by its cover. And who else would we...
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

Park Model Tiny Home with Option for Lot Rent in Liberty Hill, Texas

This 399-square-foot park model tiny house is called the “Monarca Kendall 1/1” — it has a ground-floor bedroom and a bedroom loft with access via a staircase. The bathroom has a stunning walk-in tile shower and there’s a lot of storage in the kitchen. The covered front porch, however, is this home’s most remarkable feature. There are a number of land lease options in the area if you’re interested. It’s for sale for $65K in Liberty Hill, Texas.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KXAN

Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale

The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new mixed-use development

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
HUTTO, TX

