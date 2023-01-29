ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

University Daily

Tech football releases 2023 slate

On the heels of its first eight-win season since 2013, Texas Tech football has released its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The slate features matchups with new Big 12 members Birmingham Young University, the University of Central Florida and Houston, including the Red Raiders' first trip to Provo, Utah in program history to face the BYU Cougars on Oct. 21. Additionally, Tech's Nov. 18 meeting with UCF is its first in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Texas Tech’s BIG 12 football schedule unveiled

LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Tech mounts 23-point comeback, tops No. 13 ISU in overtime

The Texas Tech men's basketball team earned its first Big 12 win Monday night, overcoming a monumental deficit to defeat No. 13 Iowa State, 80-77, in overtime at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders' 23-point comeback marked their largest in program history, according to Tech Athletics. "I can't you tell...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze

For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Lubbock prepares for freeze, factors students should consider

In the midst of an extreme cold front, Texas Tech is taking measures to protect its students. Classes have been delayed, canceled, or moved online; warnings have been issued and encouragements to stay warm and safe have been posted on nearly every social media site. With Tech making its own preparations for the freeze, students can be doing the same.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather

January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
LUBBOCK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Texas high school student killed following icy rollover crash near Lubbock

The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the state of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Wolfforth, Texas, about 12 miles Southwest of Lubbock.
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Wild West Vintage is that super cute building on West 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas— How long has it been since you stopped in Wild West Vintage? They have new inventory and now offer custom signs. Lacy and her team are ready to assist you in decorating a room or a whole house. They are located at 8116 19th Street, and you can find them at wildwestvintage.com or @wildwestvintage.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

JUST IN: Luke Bryan Announces Lubbock Show

Country girls and boys get ready to shake it because beloved country artist Luke Bryan is stopping in Lubbock for a tour date. Luke Bryan is one of the most successful and awarded country artists of the 2010s and 2020s. He is a five-time "Entertainer of the Year", from both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. He is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 75 million records sold.
LUBBOCK, TX

