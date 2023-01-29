NC State rifle falls to Ole Miss despite record-setting performance from Salas

Read full article on original website
Technician Online
Handing out mid-season awards for NC State women’s basketball
MVP – Diamond Johnson. In her second season for the Wolfpack, junior guard Diamond Johnson continues to prove why she is one of the best guards in the ACC. She currently averages 13.2 points a game, cashing in on 45% of her shots — including an impressive 41% mark from behind the 3-point arc. She also averages four rebounds and three assists per contest.
Technician Online
DUELING COLUMN: Jack Clark’s role on a red-hot roster
With each passing game, news suggests that graduate forward Jack Clark is getting closer and closer to making his long-awaited return to the court for NC State men’s basketball. In the time building up to that return, there’s a conversation to be had surrounding what his role should look...
Here are the 2023 football schedules for NC State, North Carolina and Duke
The ACC revealed its 2023 college football schedule on Monday night. The 71st season of ACC football is the first under a 3-5-5 scheduling model announced in June 2022. It covers the 2023-26 seasons. Each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice...
Technician Online
NC State men’s tennis blanked by No. 8 South Carolina at ITA Kickoff Weekend
Just a day after sweeping VCU in the first match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend, NC State men’s tennis got a taste of its own medicine, getting swept by No. 8 South Carolina on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Wolfpack (3-3) was ultimately no match for the talented Gamecock squad,...
Technician Online
No. 3 NC State women’s tennis suffers upset loss to No. 21 Vanderbilt in dramatic match
The NC State baseball team will tell you firsthand that there’s never a shortage of drama when the Wolfpack faces off against Vanderbilt. And it was no different in the NC State women’s tennis team’s match against the Commodores. This time, it was in a knockdown, dragout...
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ week in review: Jan. 23 - Jan. 29
NC State Athletics had another exciting and successful week of competition, with the exception of losses suffered by the gymnastics, tennis and swimming squads—but even with some undesirable outcomes, there were still plenty of bright spots that gave NC State fans a reason to be proud. Women’s basketball tallies...
thelocalvoice.net
John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Oxford Motor Company, 1949”
The high school band parades up Van Buren Avenue past Oxford Motor Company in this 1949 shot by J. R. Cofield. A generation later and the people standing on that sidewalk would have seen the Cofields running Van Buren then headed into that building and into our favorite business in all of Oxford… Purvis’ Recreation Center, the pool hall. Still stepping down another generation and today’s Cofields walking Van Buren are Library Sports Bar bound. By this time in small town Oxford’s history, almost all the buildings on and around The Square hold interesting memories.
Radio Business Report
An Oxford Deal Hands Fuss A Silent FM
Matthew Wesolowski recently made headlines for successfully selling the Class B AM and its associated FM translator bringing BIN: Black Information Network to Jackson, Miss. Now, he’s making headlines for selling another property in Mississippi. This time, iHeartMedia isn’t the buyer … it is Larry Fuss.
hottytoddy.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi
This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
Technician Online
NC State’s Ski and Snowboard Club empowers students to go on thrilling adventures
NC State’s Ski and Snowboard Club provides students of all experience levels an opportunity to travel and bond with a group of thrill-seeking students from all backgrounds. Ben Palmer, a second-year studying industrial design and an officer of the club, said Ski and Snowboard Club is a non-competitive ski club that is purely organized for the fun of skiing. Palmer said the club’s year consists of multiple trips to popular ski locations. This school year, the club traveled to Boone in October, Killington, Vermont during the first week of January, Snowshoe, West Virginia over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend and Boone again for the last weekend of January.
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
Fans of Mississippi hard rock band mourn death of bass player who died after medical emergency on stage
Fans of a Mississippi hard rock and alternative rock band are in mourning after the band’s bass player had a medical emergency on stage and died after being attended to by emergency medical personnel. Members of the band Seeking 7 from Tupelo expressed their grief and shock after bass...
Here's a list of school and public facility closures in the Mid-South ahead of this week's anticipated icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of icy weather are on its way to the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible ice accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch in the Memphis metro area alone. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Mid-South for...
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
Memphis police chief is Durham’s former police chief: What Durham city leaders said about her impact on use of force numbers
Davis, who currently serves as Memphis' police chief, used to serve as Durham's police chief.
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
Another popular retail store closing in Mississippi
A popular retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Mississippi, according to local sources. Read on to learn more. According to Daily Journal, the popular retail clothing store H&M will be closing another one of their Mississippi store locations.
Mississippi man charged with grand larceny
A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
actionnews5.com
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
