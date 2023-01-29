NC State rifle falls to Ole Miss despite record-setting performance from Salas

NC State’s Ski and Snowboard Club provides students of all experience levels an opportunity to travel and bond with a group of thrill-seeking students from all backgrounds. Ben Palmer, a second-year studying industrial design and an officer of the club, said Ski and Snowboard Club is a non-competitive ski club that is purely organized for the fun of skiing. Palmer said the club’s year consists of multiple trips to popular ski locations. This school year, the club traveled to Boone in October, Killington, Vermont during the first week of January, Snowshoe, West Virginia over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend and Boone again for the last weekend of January.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO