4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Viral post leads to increased business for Valley taqueria thanks to community supportSara IrshadPharr, TX
Trending discount store chain opening new location in Cameron CountyKristen WaltersCameron County, TX
UTRGV Student-Athletes Earn 22 Fall Academic All-WAC Honors
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced on Tuesday that 22 student-athletes competing in the fall sports of cross country, soccer and volleyball at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley have earned Academic All-WAC honors. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have completed at least...
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno Valley
Texas Roadhouse, located at 22690 Centerpoint Drive, is opening its doors on January 30th at 3:00 pm. This highly anticipated eatery has been teasing our palettes for far too long as Moreno Valley has only been able to watch its build and wait for the mouth-watering to be at our fingertips as customers walk through doors.
Riverside Mayor Lock Dawson gives State of the City Address
Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson delivered the annual State of the City Address on Jan. 26, highlighting economic development and efforts to reduce homelessness with a focus on eliminating youth homelessness in the coming year. “I didn’t run to be the mayor of Riverside to just be good,” Lock Dawson...
Circle K offering gas discounts for one day this week
Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday might want to stop by Circle K, as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to the gas station and convenience store chain. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, select Circle K locations will be offering […]
Never too late: CSUSB student to leave 26-year trucking career to follow his dream in helping others
It’s never too late to chase your dreams – just ask Jeremy Saavedra. After more than two decades of traveling the roads of Riverside County, San Bernardino County and beyond as a truck driver, Saavedra, who was born and raised and still lives in Fontana, decided to steer his journey toward the medical field instead.
Pizza Factory Opens in Riverside, California
Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26. Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez and Jesus Martinez, this is the first of five Pizza Factory locations the duo plans to open. The new restaurant is conveniently located at 20641 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside CA at the Meridian Park Retail Center.
Palm Springs Black History Month Committee announces local events throughout February
February is Black History Month and the Palm Springs Black History Month Committee has planned numerous fun and educational events throughout the whole month. Check out the list of events: Black History Month Kick-Off & Opening Reception, featuring the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Drill Team and Drum Squad. A Free Thursday event. Thursday, The post Palm Springs Black History Month Committee announces local events throughout February appeared first on KESQ.
3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills
Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet on Calif. Mountain Walked to Safety Holding Her Broken Neck in Place
Ruth Woroniecki, 40, had climbed a California peak when she slipped on ice and fell, according to a San Bernardino Sheriff's Department official, who called her survival "a miracle" A Colorado woman is fortunate to be alive after she fell during a Christmas Eve hike in the San Gabriel mountains. Ruth Woroniecki, 40, of Thornton, Colo., had summited Cucamonga Peak in California and was heading back down the mountain around noon that Saturday when she slipped on a patch of ice and fell 200 feet, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said in...
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills
INDIO (CNS) – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake...
Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of The post Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75 appeared first on KESQ.
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store
LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
(KTLA) — The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Freeway Crash | Moreno Valley
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-20-23, 10:25pm LOCATION: SR 60 E, EO Jack Rabbit Trail, MM 28.10, San Gorgonio Pass CITY: Moreno Valley DETAILS: California Highway Patrol, Inland and Cal Fire, Riverside County responded to a reported 2 car traffic collision with multiple people trapped. When first responding units arrived, they confirmed multiple patients trapped in the vehicle. One person was pronounced deceased by paramedics. Two other patients were transported to a local area trauma center suffering from unknown injuries. The freeway was closed, both eastbound and westbound for at least an hour. The freeway eastbound will remain closed for several hours, traffic was being diverted to Gilman Springs Road. A Blood Technician was requested to the scene and vehicles are being towed for evidence. No more details are known. See CHP, Inland, CAD Incident # 01240 For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
High Desert mall gets specialty retailer
BoxLunch, a specialty retailer that sells merchandise with a pop culture theme, has opened a store at the Mall of Victor Valley. The 2,625-square-foot store near the mall’s Center Court began operating Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, said Terry Relf, the mall’s senior marketing manager. “That was their...
Officials: Three adults found shot to death inside house in Southern California
Officials say three people were found shot to death inside a house in Montclair.
