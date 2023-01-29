ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fausports.com

No. 19/20 FAU Takes Longest Win Streak in Nation to UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team is in the midst of a historic 2022-23 campaign. The Owls enter a big Conference USA clash at UAB riding a 20-game winning streak - which is the longest in the nation and tied for third-longest in conference history. FAU has risen all the way to No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches poll, which are both the highest mark in school history. One more Owl win will set the FAU record for the most in a single season at 22.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Hibbert Records Career-Best Finish at Spring Opener

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. – Jake Hibbert (-3) finished in a tie for fifth to lead Florida Atlantic men's golf at the Sea Best Invitational on Tuesday. As a team, the Owls totaled 877 for the three-round event to record a seventh-place finish in the 13-team event. Quick Hits.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

FAU Falls to No. 4 Texas A&M

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic University women's tennis ran into more than one opponent over the weekend. The first was weather that forced delays and cancelations and the second was a powerful No. 4 Texas A&M team that downed FAU 4-0, late Sunday night, in the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend, hosted by Texas A&M.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy