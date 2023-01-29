BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team is in the midst of a historic 2022-23 campaign. The Owls enter a big Conference USA clash at UAB riding a 20-game winning streak - which is the longest in the nation and tied for third-longest in conference history. FAU has risen all the way to No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches poll, which are both the highest mark in school history. One more Owl win will set the FAU record for the most in a single season at 22.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO