ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hartfordhawks.com

Track and Field to Compete at New England Championships

BOSTON – The Hartford men's and women's indoor track and field teams look to continue their 2022-23 campaign by traveling back to Boston to compete in the NEICAAA Championships. Spanning over two days, the event kicks off 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, with the start of the field events.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy