Deadspin
Good riddance, Bobby Hull
Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts
One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND HAS SAVAGE RESPONSE TO REPORTER OVER TREVOR ZEGRAS' COMMENTS TO TROY STECHER
Trevor Zegras took some heat over the weekend for his antics against the Arizona Coyotes. The Ducks' star muttered something to Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher, which set the latter off in a fit of uncontrollable rage. Lip-reading 'experts' on the Internet came to the conclusion that Zegras taunted Stecher over...
Islanders star Bo Horvat shocked by harsh reality of Canucks trade
The New York Islanders made the first major move of the NHL trade deadline season. The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade. The Canucks acquired forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st round pick in exchange for their captain. The 2023 1st round pick becomes an unprotected 2024 1st rounder if the 2023 selection lands in the top 12.
MLive.com
Tigers sign speedy outfielder to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers have signed veteran outfielder Jonathan Davis to a minor-league contract. Davis was on the list of players invited to spring training released on Monday. Davis, who turns 31 in May, spent last season in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He played well at Triple-A Nashville and logged 91 plate appearances with the big-league club. Although he hit just .224 with a .581 OPS (71 OPS+), he stole seven bases in eight attempts while playing exclusively in center field for the Brewers.
NHL rumors: Sharks asking price in Timo Meier trade, revealed
The San Jose Sharks are dangling one of the most tantalizing trade assets in all of hockey ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Star winger Timo Meier could very well be offloaded by the Sharks in the near future, and a recent NHL rumor has indicated what the asking price for the 26-year-old will be. According to Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now, the Sharks will be seeking at least three assets in return for Meier in any trade. Additionally, Meier’s projected contract demands were also floating, indicating a pricey deal is on the horizon.
Jamaal Williams explains why Dan Campbell is a good leader
If you have been in a cave for the past couple of years, let me enlighten you a bit. The Detroit Lions‘ players absolutely love Dan Campbell. Ever since Campbell took over as head coach, players have raved about his ability to relate, and his ability to motivate. On Tuesday, RB Jamaal Williams joined the crew on Good Morning Football, and he explained exactly Campbell is a “good leader.”
markerzone.com
THE FRONTRUNNER FOR TIMO MEIER REVEALED BY NHL INSIDER
Arguably the biggest trade chip on the market this season is San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. The 6'1'', 220lb Switzerland native will be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and a bidding war will likely transpire. It's already been reported that Meier will command a lesser package than...
markerzone.com
WASHINGTON CAPITALS OPEN TO MOVING PAIR OF FORWARDS AT THE DEADLINE
As the NHL's March 3rd trade deadline approaches, teams will have to weigh tough choices to improve their teams. The Washington Capitals' season didn't start out the way they'd hoped. Given their injuries to key forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie, it isn't all too surprising though. The...
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN REPORTEDLY TURNED DOWN MASSIVE OFFER FROM RED WINGS, COUNTER OFFER REVEALED
The Detroit Red Wings face quite the pickle going into this season's trade deadline. Captain Dylan Larkin is a pending unrestricted free agent, and the two sides apparently remain far apart in negotiations. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Larkin's camp recently rejected an eight-year, $64...
markerzone.com
NEW YORK RANGERS WILL NEED TO PART WAYS WITH ONE OF THEIR YOUNG STARS IN PATRICK KANE TRADE
The New York Rangers are one of the teams in the hunt for three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane. There remains more than one obstacle in a Kane deal, however, most prominently the salary cap. The Blackhawks forward carries a $10.5 million cap hit, and the Rangers only have $1.5...
markerzone.com
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS LEGEND BOBBY HULL PASSES AWAY AT AGE 84
Some very sad news to report on in the hockey world on Monday morning as according to John Dietz of Daily Herald, Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Details surrounding Hull's passing are unknown at this time. Hull...
MLive.com
Ex-NBA center praises Pistons’ Jalen Duren’s game; says he can be special
DETROIT -- Having an NBA career that spanned 10 seasons, former center Ryan Hollins knows a thing or two about longevity in the league as a big man. Because of that knowledge, he sees a bright future for Pistons center Jalen Duren. Hollins currently works as the Rockets’ lead television...
Detroit Lions offensive line snubbed in final PFF rankings
Heading into the 2022 season, I wrote about how if they remained healthy for the most part, the Detroit Lions could end up with a Top 5 offensive in the entire NFL. Well, according to the DVOA rankings from Football Outsiders, the Lions ended up with the No. 5 ranked offense in the league. One of the main reasons why I believed Detroit's offense would be so good in 2022, and why they were very good in 2022, is the play of their offensive line. In my opinion, Detroit had a Top 3 offensive line in the NFL in 2022, but Pro Football Focus disagrees as they have them slotted at No. 8 in their final rankings.
2 Additional Detroit Lions could be headed to Pro Bowl Games
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business on their home field by defeating the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl, that means that the players from their team that were selected for the Pro Bowl, will not participate. This opens the door for two Detroit Lions players who were named first alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
1 Detroit Lions player included on Top 50 NFL free agent list for 2023
Following a disastrous 2021 season, the Detroit Lions had plenty of holes on their roster that they needed to address. One of those most glaring needs came at the wide receiver position and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it by signing DJ Chark, who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a 1-year, $10 million deal. Now, Chark is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and according to ESPN, he is one of the Top 50 free agents in the class of 2023.
MLive.com
QB Jared Goff becomes fourth Lions offensive player to earn Pro Bowl honors
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have added yet another player to the Pro Bowl, with quarterback Jared Goff earning the honor on Tuesday afternoon. He’ll join center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the festivities in Las Vegas later this week. This...
Detroit News
Curtis: Joel Embiid's snub as starter shows NBA All-Star selection process still needs work
Detroit — The NBA’s annual All-Star Game is one of the most exciting events of the season. It’s a showcase of the most popular players in the league with a mixture of those who’ve performed at a pristine level through the first half of the season.
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports
Perfect Lions 2023 NFL Draft plan: Prioritize improving NFL's worst defense, add another weapon for Jared Goff
The Dallas Cowboys have officially lost the title of "America's Team." That now belongs to the Detroit Lions. It started with Dan Campbell's kneecap comment when he was introduced as head coach. Then, the Lions quickly rose up through the "most likable" team power rankings with an appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks." Detroit didn't let its new fans down in 2022, with a roller coaster of a season that ended on a high note.
