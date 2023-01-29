Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Closes January with Loss at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, MD. -- The winning streak is over. Trayce Jackson-Davis' run of domination is not. Maryland (15-7 overall, 6-5 in the Big Ten) won its ninth straight conference home game by beating the No. 21/22 Hoosiers 66-55 on Tuesday night to snap the visitors' five-game winning streak. Jackson-Davis set...
No Limits – Indiana Shoots for Wrestling Mountaintop
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Satisfied? Are you kidding? Indiana wrestling isn't built for that. Not under coach Angel Escobedo. Not with nationally ranked standouts such as heavyweight Jacob Bullock and 174-pound DJ Washington aiming for NCAA Championship glory. Yes, the Hoosiers' three victories over ranked teams that propelled them into the...
Indiana Named USBWA National Team Of The Week
INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers have been named the United States Basketball Writers Association Team of the Week following three wins in Big Ten action last week. The Hoosiers picked up wins over No. 13/16 Michigan and No. 2/5 Ohio State and defeated Rutgers to close out the week and improved to 20-1, 10-1 B1G. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named the ESPN Player of the Week and Big Ten Player of the Week while freshman guard Yarden Garzon picked up Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. It's part of an effort that helped Indiana extend its win streak this season to eight and its 15th straight home victory, the fifth-longest active win streak in the nation.
‘Toughness’ is Key Word for Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Words matter. One word matters more. Tom Allen understands that. Indiana's head football coach is determined to get his program back on track, to win the winnable games, and perhaps more. Recruiting, coaching, strategy, and talent all factor into it, but a defining theme can put you...
Indiana Men’s Tennis’ 2023 Signing Class Ranked No. 14 Nationally
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– The 2023 Indiana Men's Tennis recruiting class earned significant national recognition Monday morning. The Hoosiers' incoming class was ranked No. 14 out of all NCAA Division I Men's Tennis programs by Tennis Recruiting Network. Indiana's 2023 class features Liam Drover-Mattinen and Facundo...
Hood-Schifino, Jackson-Davis Claim Big Ten Honors
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, while senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was voted as the league's co-player of the week, the league announced on Monday. The awards mark the second for each this season after Hood-Schifino claimed his first-career...
Holmes Named Big Ten Co-Player Of The Week, Garzon Earns Big Ten Freshman Of The Week Honors
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named the Big Ten Player of the Week while freshman guard Yarden Garzon is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, announced by the league office on Monday. It marks the second time this season the duo has swept the weekly...
