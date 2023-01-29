INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers have been named the United States Basketball Writers Association Team of the Week following three wins in Big Ten action last week. The Hoosiers picked up wins over No. 13/16 Michigan and No. 2/5 Ohio State and defeated Rutgers to close out the week and improved to 20-1, 10-1 B1G. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named the ESPN Player of the Week and Big Ten Player of the Week while freshman guard Yarden Garzon picked up Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. It's part of an effort that helped Indiana extend its win streak this season to eight and its 15th straight home victory, the fifth-longest active win streak in the nation.

