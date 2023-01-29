Social media reacts to Keyontae Johnson facing his former team

All eyes in Gator Nation were on Keyontae Johnson Saturday night as the former Florida forward led his new team, the Kansas State Wildcats, to victory over his former club.

It wasn’t the best showing Johnson’s put together all year, but even an off night for the former SEC Preseason Player of the Year resulted in a double-double. The pain for Florida fans is two-fold. Seeing Florida get throttled is never pleasant, even in a rebuilding year, but it becomes that much worse when the man leading the charge against you is the one your doctors wouldn’t clear.

Everyone that’s followed Gators hoops over the past few years will forever be left asking what could have been had Johnson not collapsed in that game over two years ago. Would Mike White still be coaching at Florida? Would the Gators be ranked No. 5 in the country instead of Kansas State? Closure isn’t coming anytime soon, but there’s some relief knowing that Johnson is healthy enough to play at 100%, even if it does hurt UF.

Johnson finished the game with 13 points on 5-for-16 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 shooting from the line. He also brought in notched 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist while turning the ball over just twice.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Johnson’s reunion with his former squad.

Gator Nation had mixed emotions seeing Johnson thrive

It's hard not to think about what could have been

And Florida playing poorly didn't help

Okay, it was worse than "poor"

Let's just focus on the good

What else can you do when you score 16 points in a half?

It wasn't all perfect for Johnson, though

Fans theorized that he was forcing shots against his former squad

He did deliver a dagger, though

And let's not get the narrative twisted

It's all love from Gator Nation

Sportsmanship at its finest

