Vols defeat Texas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
No. 4 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) defeated No. 10 Texas (17-4, 6-2 Big 12), 82-71, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday before a sellout crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols avenged last year’s 52-51 loss at Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Olivier Nkamhoua recorded a career-high 27 points to lead Tennessee. He totaled eight rebounds and three assists for the Vols, who opened a 40-28 lead by halftime.

Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler recorded 22 points, 10 assists and three rebounds for the Vols.

Josiah-Jordan James totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Santiago Vescovi recorded 12 points and eight rebounds for Tennessee.

The Vols outrebounded Texas, 38-23, in the game.

Jabari Rice scored a season-high 23 points to lead Texas. Brock Cunningham and Marcus Carr scored 11 points each for the Longhorns. Carr was held scoreless in the first half.

