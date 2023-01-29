ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wivk.com

Hoops Preview: #2 Tennessee at Florida

Coming off an undefeated week in front of its home crowd, No. 2 Tennessee hits the road once again this week, traveling to take on Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will have the call.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Zeigler Named SEC Player of the Week

Fresh off two standout performances during Tennessee’s undefeated week, sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. In Tennessee’s pair of home wins over Georgia and No. 10 Texas, Zeigler averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds per game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Jimmy’s blog: Analysts believe UT is a Final Four caliber team

That topic reared its head once again after Tennessee toppled No. 10 Texas 82-71 Saturday in only the second matchup of top 10 teams in men’s basketball in Thompson-Boling Arena history. It marked UT’s fifth straight home win over a top 10 opponent and it jumped the Vols from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Holding a Memorial Service This Week to Honor Fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office will hold a memorial service on the one year anniversary of Sergeant Chris Jenkins death. Jenkins was killed in the line of duty when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris from the interstate. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher Savannah, reportedly did not slow down with traffic while Jenkins was working and hit several cars and Jenkins.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy