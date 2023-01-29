Read full article on original website
Highlights/Postgame/Stats/Story: Lady Vols can’t complete comeback, fall at undefeated #4/3 LSU, 76-68
BATON ROUGE, La. – Tennessee pulled within one in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling to No. 4/3 LSU in a 76-68 nail-biter in front of a packed house in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday night. Graduate Jordan Walker was the top scorer for UT (16-8, 8-1...
Hoops Preview: #2 Tennessee at Florida
Coming off an undefeated week in front of its home crowd, No. 2 Tennessee hits the road once again this week, traveling to take on Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will have the call.
Zeigler Named SEC Player of the Week
Fresh off two standout performances during Tennessee’s undefeated week, sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. In Tennessee’s pair of home wins over Georgia and No. 10 Texas, Zeigler averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Five Vols Recognized as Preseason All-Americans by D1Baseball & Baseball America
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The preseason honors continued to roll in for the Big Orange as D1Baseball.com and Baseball America both released their preseason All-America teams on Monday. Tennessee’s entire projected weekend rotation of Chase Dollander (first team), Chase Burns (first team) and Drew Beam (third team) was recognized by...
Jimmy’s blog: Analysts believe UT is a Final Four caliber team
That topic reared its head once again after Tennessee toppled No. 10 Texas 82-71 Saturday in only the second matchup of top 10 teams in men’s basketball in Thompson-Boling Arena history. It marked UT’s fifth straight home win over a top 10 opponent and it jumped the Vols from...
U.S. Drug Enforcement and TBI Arrest Woman Allegedly Using Greyhound for Drug Trafficking
Agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrest 26 year-old Jasmine Johnson, 26, after police said she carried nearly three pounds of fentanyl and more than one pound of methamphetamine off a Greyhound bus in Knoxville. Police have recognized Greyhound as a hub for drug...
The Knoxville Fire Department Investigating a Fire at a Former Mexican Restaurant in West Knoxville
Lonas Drive in West Knoxville was closed this morning as Knoxville Firefighters work a fire at a former business. Crews called to 4329 Lonas Drive around 3 this morning and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building, formerly El Tipico, which was vacant and up for sale. The...
TDOT Announcing I-40 Rest Area is Re-Opened after Crews Removed an Overturned Tractor-Trailer
Update: The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the rest area on I-40 East at MM 419, just before the I-81 split, in Jefferson County has re-opened. It was closed while crews removed an overturned tractor-trailer. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the rest area on I-40 East at MM 419,...
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Holding a Memorial Service This Week to Honor Fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office will hold a memorial service on the one year anniversary of Sergeant Chris Jenkins death. Jenkins was killed in the line of duty when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris from the interstate. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher Savannah, reportedly did not slow down with traffic while Jenkins was working and hit several cars and Jenkins.
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of an Employee at Halls Rural King Has Charges Upgraded During Court Appearance
Update: The 18 year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of an employee at Rural King in Halls has his charges upgraded to first-degree murder. The Knox County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion in court yesterday (Monday) to upgrade charges. 23-year-old Tristan Smith tried to stop the suspect, allegedly...
Authorities are Asking for Help to Identify a Man Wanted for Theft in Sevier County
Authorities are asking for help to find the man responsible for a theft at Great Smokies Flea market. When the store was closed, a man was caught on cameras breaking in and taking thousands worth of merchandise then picked up by someone in a white minivan. Victim Brandon McCoy. says...
