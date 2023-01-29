Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Two employees dead at Northrop Grumman Magna facility
MAGNA, Utah — Two employees were killed at the Northrop Grumman facility. Kay Anderson with Northrop Grumman confirmed the two deaths occurred at their Bacchus facility Monday night. The company did not explain the cause or details surrounding the deaths, but said a statement would be coming. Roxanne Vainuku...
kslnewsradio.com
Used car prices dropping but supply still low
SALT LAKE CITY — Used car prices are finally starting to come down. While this is good news for consumers, used car dealerships like Carvana are laying off employees. The New York Times reported that the company recently reported a quarterly loss of more than $500 million. Additionally, it laid off 4,000 employees.
2 employees die while working at Northrop Grumman facility
Company officials say two employees died while at work at a Northrop Grumman facility on Monday evening.
KUTV
Two killed in incident at Northrup Grumman facility in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two people have been killed at a Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley City, according to a company spokesperson and later confirmed by police. “We are saddened to confirm we had two fatalities at our Bacchus facility the evening of January 30,” the...
futuretravelexperience.com
Delta investing in “a more comfortable, seamless travel journey for customers” at Salt Lake City Airport
Delta Air Lines and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) have finalised a new lease agreement, paving the way for Delta’s continued growth and investment in one of its critical West Coast hubs. The contract extends Delta’s current lease to 2044 and adds a construction phase to Delta’s SLC...
ksl.com
Dozens of elk force shutdown of I-80, I-215; 4 elk die from vehicle collisions
SALT LAKE CITY — The elk are back. Dozens of elk by Salt Lake City's east bench caused traffic delays Wednesday on all roads near the I-215 and I-80 interchange, including the freeways and roads like Foothill Drive, according to the Utah Department of Transportation and state wildlife officials.
kjzz.com
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
abc45.com
Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
KSLTV
$150,000 stolen from Utah woman’s bank account; investigation underway
NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Authorities are investigating after more than $150,000 was allegedly stolen from an elderly woman’s bank account in North Ogden. According to a Facebook post from North Ogden City, officers were dispatched on Monday, Jan. 23, after the victim’s child made a complaint. Lt....
ABC 4
Utah truck driver arrested in connection to 28-year-old California cold case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah truck driver has been arrested by police in connection to a 28-year-old homicide cold case out of California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, by the Salt Lake City Police Department and detectives with the Concord Police Department of California.
ksl.com
2 Northrop Grumman employees dead after being found unconscious
WEST VALLEY CITY — Two Northrop Grumman employees are dead after West Valley firefighters and police officers responded to Northrop Grumman at 6478 W. 5400 South Monday night regarding two employees who were found unconscious. Fire department crews attempted life-saving measures before taking the two employees to a hospital,...
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
More resources available for homeless Utahns as temperatures drop
As much of Utah has experienced dangerously cold temperatures over the past several days, leaders are making more resources available to individuals experiencing homelessness.
Utah man accused of $5.8M mail fraud scheme
A Utah man found himself in federal court on Tuesday, Jan. 31, accused of participating in a long-running scheme of sending fake invoices on behalf of a shell company to defraud an organic produce distributor out of $5.8 million.
ABC 4
Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County Heath Dept. to close dozens of swimming pools
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health has announced it will begin closing 163 public swimming that do not meet the state’s interlock safety requirements. Pools without the interlock devices are more likely to expose users to unintentionally...
ksl.com
West Valley woman was impaired with drugs when she hit, killed man, charges say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman accused of running over and killing a man lying in the road in West Valley City last year is now facing criminal charges accusing her of driving while under the influence. Amber Larae Marquez, 45, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday in...
American Fork man runs over wife after house cleaning argument, police say
An American Fork man has been charged after allegedly running over his wife with their kids in the car, following an argument relating to house cleaning on Friday.
kslnewsradio.com
Unsheltered Utah opens warming tent for unhoused people to escape frigid temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures in the state plummet far below zero, advocates with Unsheltered Utah built an unsanctioned makeshift warming tent Monday. Inside the tent were propane heaters, fires and chairs. Executive Director of Unsheltered Utah, Wendy Garvin, joins Dave and Dujanovic hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Salt Lake City metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
