Lindon, UT

KSLTV

kslnewsradio.com

Used car prices dropping but supply still low

SALT LAKE CITY — Used car prices are finally starting to come down. While this is good news for consumers, used car dealerships like Carvana are laying off employees. The New York Times reported that the company recently reported a quarterly loss of more than $500 million. Additionally, it laid off 4,000 employees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
SANDY, UT
abc45.com

Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

2 Northrop Grumman employees dead after being found unconscious

WEST VALLEY CITY — Two Northrop Grumman employees are dead after West Valley firefighters and police officers responded to Northrop Grumman at 6478 W. 5400 South Monday night regarding two employees who were found unconscious. Fire department crews attempted life-saving measures before taking the two employees to a hospital,...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S.

UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake County Heath Dept. to close dozens of swimming pools

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health has announced it will begin closing 163 public swimming that do not meet the state’s interlock safety requirements. Pools without the interlock devices are more likely to expose users to unintentionally...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

