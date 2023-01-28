Kings Court English College House is experiencing a “rapid increase” in rodent and pest sightings, specifically in its Kings Court building. Residents on every floor of Kings Court — one of the two buildings in the first-year college house — told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have seen more mice in their rooms and in the hallways since returning from winter break. Sightings have become more frequent and widespread since then, they said. Students who live in English House — which is separated from Kings Court by a courtyard — did not report seeing mice.

