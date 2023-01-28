Read full article on original website
Construction Still Pending at 310 West Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has observed that construction has still not started at the dormant seven-story, mixed-use proposal at 310 West Girard Avenue (with a full address of 310-30 West Girard Avenue) in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia, as we expected since no construction permits have yet been filed. The 30,102-square-foot lot, has sat vacant for around three years as of now. Designed by T + Associates Architects, the development will feature 189 residential units, 10,330 square feet of commercial space, an underground garage with 65 spaces, and parking for 68 bicycles.
West Philly business news: Hakim’s Bookstore to be honored with historic marker, Lee’s Deli reopening plans and more
Here’s a roundup of some news and events at local businesses. , Philadelphia’s oldest Black-owned bookshop located at 210 S. 52nd St., will soon be honored with a blue historical marker from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC). The store was founded in 1959 by Dawud Hakim, an African American scholar, author and publisher.
Renderings Revealed for 3900 Main Street in Manayunk, Northwest Philadelphia
Renderings have been revealed for a large mixed-use development located at 3900 Main Street in Manayunk, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by SgRA Architecture, the project will consist of three new mixed-use buildings spanning 178,619 square feet and holding a total of 120 residential units. At the ground floor, there will be three retail spaces, a residential lobby, mail and trash rooms, and 40 bike spaces. A mezzanine area is listed as featuring three retail office spaces. A 28,803-square-foot basement level will hold 52 underground parking spaces.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love, is a great place for young professionals to start or advance their careers. The city offers a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its own unique personality and charm.
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
SEPTA says no funds for Roosevelt Blvd. subway, but advocates see way forward
The prospect of building a Roosevelt Boulevard subway is much less likely, now that SEPTA says there is no money for it. But some advocates aren’t giving up hope that the long-discussed project can someday become reality.
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz carjacked outside Northeast Philadelphia home
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz has become one of Philadelphia’s latest carjacking victims. He said a man in a mask pointed a gun at him as he pulled up to his home.
'Rapid increase' in rodent sightings in KCECH disrupts student living
Kings Court English College House is experiencing a “rapid increase” in rodent and pest sightings, specifically in its Kings Court building. Residents on every floor of Kings Court — one of the two buildings in the first-year college house — told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have seen more mice in their rooms and in the hallways since returning from winter break. Sightings have become more frequent and widespread since then, they said. Students who live in English House — which is separated from Kings Court by a courtyard — did not report seeing mice.
It Is Cheaper to Rent or Own a Home in the Philly Area?
Renting a median-priced three-bedroom house in the Philadelphia region is more affordable than buying one, even though rents have increased faster than home prices, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer. A report by the national real estate data company Attom analyzed rental prices for 2023 and 2022 home prices...
Renderings Revealed For 2019-53 East Boston Street in East Kensington
Renderings have been revealed for a new mixed-use development located at 2019-53 East Boston Street in East Kensington. Designed by Designblendz, the project will consist of a renovation of an existing industrial structure and the demolition of a low-slung addition to said building, with a new multi-family building taking its place. The new structure will yield 100 new residential units within its six-story height, while the renovation of the existing industrial building will replace its existing roof with a roof deck, and will add five industrial spaces to the ground floor. The project will include parking for 34 cars and 61 bicycles.
‘I do not feel safe’: Teacher safety spotlighted in Council meeting on Philly schools
Philadelphia City Council on Tuesday heard how neighborhood safety issues are affecting the School District of Philadelphia teacher shortage.
Carjackers were no match for a brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
More Philly renters facing eviction will have access to free legal representation
The city is expanding a program that provides free legal representation to Philadelphia renters with low income who are at risk of losing their home, including those facing an eviction filing. The Right to Counsel initiative launched as a pilot last February in zip codes 19139 and 19121 in West...
Concern grows in Upper Darby over handling of parking tickets
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are concerns over the handling of parking tickets in Upper Darby after numerous sources say they no longer were being processed by the local courts.Parking is big business. Feed the meter and swipe your card.In Upper Darby Township, there are dozens of metered parking spaces, but something quietly changed.According to numerous interviews, sources, documents and a review of judicial records, in the spring of 2021, parking tickets and violations issued by Upper Darby Township Parking Enforcement were suddenly no longer arriving at the local district magistrates for processing.What happened?"I don't know," Constable Jack Kelly...
Study Names the Dirtiest Cities in America. Guess What? Philly isn’t #1!
If you live in Philly, you’re probably aware of the typical city-living struggles that come with it. I mean…rodents, trash, smog, among other things. It’s great to live in the thick of things, sure. But, as we know, when a lot of people and businesses reside in one place, it becomes a breeding ground for some…pretty gross stuff.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Dismissal of lawsuit over Philadelphia's Columbus Day name change upheld
A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the mayor of Philadelphia discriminated against Italian Americans in renaming the city's Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Philly rolls out new rental assistance program to resolve landlord-tenant disputes
Philadelphia has launched a new financial assistance program to help resolve landlord-tenant disputes over back rent before they become the basis of an eviction filing. The initiative will directly support landlords and tenants participating in the city’s free and mandatory Eviction Diversion Program. Under the new program, landlords can receive a one-time payment to cover a tenant’s total rent arrears plus one month’s rent.
Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?
How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
