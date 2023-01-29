Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
Live video of Tyre Nichols’ funeral from Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
Arkansas National Guard activated in West Memphis after Tyre Nichols video release
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard in West Memphis as a safety measure Saturday evening.
Tyre Nichols’ funeral brings tears, calls for justice in Memphis
Watch a livestream of Tyre Nichols' funeral service here at 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET.
5newsonline.com
Memphis bridges over Mississippi River to glow red & gold for Tyre Nichols Wednesday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis bridges over the Mississippi River will light up to honor the memory of Tyre Nichols Wednesday evening, following his funeral services that morning. The Mighty Lights will glow red and gold, the colors of the San Francisco 49ers, which organizers said was Nichol’s favorite...
actionnews5.com
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
“Every police officer…should be embarrassed.” Former Wheeling officer reacts to Memphis brutality incident
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After this early January incident with Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, police brutality has been a continuous topic of conversation across the country, and one former local officer gave 7News his perspective on the incident. Martin Kimball served on the Wheeling Police Department for 38 years and spent the last 10 of […]
Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death attended college in West Virginia, according to records
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — An officer charged in relation to Tyre Nichols’ death graduated from West Virginia State University (WVSU) in 2013, according to online school records. Desmond A. Mills Jr., 32, majored in criminal justice and law enforcement at WVSU. The school’s Football Roster shows that Mills was No. 78 for the WVSU Yellow […]
LIVE UPDATES: Road conditions in Memphis and Mid-South during the ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads are turning dangerous as ice covers streets in Memphis and the Mid-South. In a tweet just before 9:30 p.m., MPD reminded drivers to “be careful.” The post also said,” Road conditions are not favorable due to the winter weather. Use caution if you must get out.”
5newsonline.com
Personnel files show past disciplinary action against some officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Personnel files show past disciplinary action against four of the five Memphis Police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police on Jan. 7. Video of the arrest was released on Jan. 27. ABC24 obtained...
Memphis Police ‘Shielded And Protected’ White Cop In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest Video, Ben Crump Says
Memphis Police Department "shielded" white cop Preston Hemphill, unlike the Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death, Ben Crump said. The post Memphis Police ‘Shielded And Protected’ White Cop In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest Video, Ben Crump Says appeared first on NewsOne.
5newsonline.com
Shelby County D.A. not ruling out charges for Preston Hemphill, 6th officer named in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A sixth Memphis Police officer involved in the arrest which led to the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 has been relieved of duty, a spokesperson for the department confirmed with ABC24 Monday. According to Memphis Police, Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty...
MPD ‘hiring failure’ blamed in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says the death of Tyre Nichols after a brutal arrest by Memphis Police showed the results of a “hiring failure” by the police department. Bill Gibbons said the Memphis Police Department is sometimes hiring people who don’t have the character and values needed to […]
Blytheville police looking for source of reported explosions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Arkansas authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the source of explosions heard and felt by citizens around the Blytheville area. In a recent Facebook post, the Blytheville Police Department said it had received many calls about the explosions and found the events alarming and concerning. Blytheville Police said they […]
FUNERAL FOR TYRE NICHOLS TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS THIS WEDNESDAY AS CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER REV. AL SHARPTON DELIVERS EULOGY, ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP TO ISSUE NATIONAL CALL FOR JUSTICE
Services at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner, Come as Nation Mourns 29-year-old Black Man Brutally Beaten to Death by Police. Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church this Wednesday as the nation grieves the death of the 29-year-old, whose brutal beating at the hands of police officers was captured on horrific body camera footage. Rev. Al Sharpton, the Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will eulogize Nichols at the request of the family, as attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner.
Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
wtva.com
Marshall County Sheriff: Dad leads deputies to Athens man seeking ‘intimate’ meeting with child
An Athens man is out on bond after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with electronic solicitation of a child. Tanner Allen, 22, was charged Saturday with a bond of $100,000. He was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s...
The SCORPION Unit That Killed Tyre Nichols Was Formed To Target High Crime Areas, But Locals Say His Neighborhood Was “Peaceful”
“Everybody looks out for each other,” one neighbor said. “It’s one of the nicest communities in the city,” said another.
Kait 8
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
